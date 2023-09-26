Hive Pro Partners with Tech Titan to Fortify Cybersecurity Landscape in Southeast Asia

Our partnership with Tech Titan will enhance vulnerability management, empowering organizations in Southeast Asia in today's evolving threat landscape.” — Neeti Rodrigues, Senior Vice President (Asia Pacific & Africa) at Hive Pro

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro®, a pioneer vendor in Threat Exposure Management, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Tech Titan Group, a leading IT Solutions Provider renowned for its innovation-driven approach and dedication to addressing evolving customer needs across their extensive channel partner network.

Tech Titan Group has consistently embraced emerging technologies to cater to the dynamic demands of its vast channel partner ecosystem. In addition to value-added distribution, Tech Titan Group extends its services to offer SOC (Security Operations Center) and Managed Security Services in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. This becomes especially significant in Malaysia, where the cybersecurity workforce shortfall is projected to reach 27,000 experts by 2025, as reported by The Star. Furthermore, The New Straits Times highlights a surge in cyberattacks in Malaysia, averaging a staggering 84 million incidents every day during the fourth quarter of 2022. Similar alarming trends are witnessed in Indonesia and Thailand.

Tech Titan Group's quest to expand its security portfolio led them to explore various cybersecurity solutions. In April 2023, they embarked on a comprehensive Proof of Concept (PoC) with HivePro Uni5. Our dedicated customer advocacy team conducted numerous training sessions for Tech Titan Group in Malaysia and Indonesia, ensuring they were well-versed with our platform's capabilities. Impressed by Hive Pro's comprehensive approach, especially its robust Threat Exposure Management features, Tech Titan Group made the decision to join forces with us.

Hive Pro's channel-centric approach aligns perfectly with the needs of underserved markets, and Tech Titan Group serves as an ideal partner for Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Their deep local presence, particularly within Telcos, Finance, and Government sectors, is complemented by the deployment of local security engineers, overcoming language barriers and enhancing customer support.

In August 2023, Hive Pro had the privilege of engaging with end customers and partners hosted by Tech Titan Group. Our Threat Advisories received widespread acclaim for their quality and detailed Threat/Vulnerability Intelligence, offered as a free service to contribute to the cybersecurity community.

These interactions with end-users provided valuable insights into their specific challenges, including escalating security threats, budget constraints, and lean security teams. Hive Pro's ability to consolidate and streamline multiple disparate tools through a user-friendly interface resonated strongly with the audience.

Tech Titan Group is committed to mutual growth opportunities and is conducting training sessions for their channel partners on HivePro Uni5 and Artemis Pro to foster a self-reliant ecosystem.

“We are deeply impressed by Tech Titan Group's technical expertise and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction,” said Neeti Rodrigues, Senior Vice President (Asia Pacific & Africa) at Hive Pro “Our collaboration with Tech Titan will evolve vulnerability management programs and threat exposure limitation practices for the better. Our goal is to empower organizations with the right information and tools to act swiftly and effectively in today's evolving threat landscape.”

This partnership signifies a significant step forward in addressing the pressing cybersecurity needs of Southeast Asia, reinforcing our shared commitment to fortify digital defenses across the region.



About Hive Pro:

The Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management (TEM) Platform is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform designed to track threats, streamline vulnerability management, enhance collaboration, and improve security posture. From security assessment workflow orchestration to actionable AI-driven threat prediction and vulnerability remediation, TEM empowers organizations to build their organizational resilience by identifying, prioritizing, and resolving security threats and vulnerabilities. We automate and orchestrate the security remediation process dynamically and at scale, so you have one less thing to worry about.

Hive Pro’s corporate headquarters are located in Herndon, Virginia, with presence across the US, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.hivepro.com.

