Mayor Bowser to Kick Off Art Week
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 25 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will kick off Art Week with an event that will feature an activation in the Petworth neighborhood, live painters, and live music. Art Week will offer residents and visitors the chance to attend free events throughout the week that celebrate DC’s arts and culture scene, including Art All Night, the 38th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, and World Culture Festival.
WHEN:
Monday, September 25 at 11 am
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
LaToya Foster, Director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment
Kristi Whitfield, Director, DC Department of Small & Local Business Development
Alexes Haggins, Owner, Flowers by Alexes
Gabriela Mossi, Executive Director, Uptown Community Initiative
DJ HEAT
Brian Bailey, Visual Artist
Treehouse, DC based Artist Collective, Visual Artist
WHERE:
Flowers by Alexes
851 Upshur Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: Georgia Ave-Petworth Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 9th & Upshur Street NW*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.
