Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,988 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Kick Off Art Week

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 25 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will kick off Art Week with an event that will feature an activation in the Petworth neighborhood, live painters, and live music. Art Week will offer residents and visitors the chance to attend free events throughout the week that celebrate DC’s arts and culture scene, including Art All Night, the 38th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, and World Culture Festival.

WHEN:
Monday, September 25 at 11 am

WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
LaToya Foster, Director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment
Kristi Whitfield, Director, DC Department of Small & Local Business Development
Alexes Haggins, Owner, Flowers by Alexes
Gabriela Mossi, Executive Director, Uptown Community Initiative
DJ HEAT
Brian Bailey, Visual Artist
Treehouse, DC based Artist Collective, Visual Artist

WHERE:
Flowers by Alexes
851 Upshur Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: Georgia Ave-Petworth Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 9th & Upshur Street NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter. 

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Kick Off Art Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more