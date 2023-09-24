Mayor Bowser to Kick Off Art Week

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 25 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will kick off Art Week with an event that will feature an activation in the Petworth neighborhood, live painters, and live music. Art Week will offer residents and visitors the chance to attend free events throughout the week that celebrate DC’s arts and culture scene, including Art All Night, the 38th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, and World Culture Festival.

WHEN:

Monday, September 25 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

LaToya Foster, Director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment

Kristi Whitfield, Director, DC Department of Small & Local Business Development

Alexes Haggins, Owner, Flowers by Alexes

Gabriela Mossi, Executive Director, Uptown Community Initiative

DJ HEAT

Brian Bailey, Visual Artist

Treehouse, DC based Artist Collective, Visual Artist

WHERE:

Flowers by Alexes

851 Upshur Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Georgia Ave-Petworth Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 9th & Upshur Street NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

