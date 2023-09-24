Williston Barracks / Car Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1006357
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 24, 2023 at 1645 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 North
TOWN: Colchester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 93.8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Melanie Trudo
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Sorento
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 24, 2023 at approximately 1645 hours, Vermont State Police and Fire Departments from St Michaels, Colchester / Rescue and the Vermont Air National Guard were dispatched to Interstate 89 North at mile marker 93.8 in the town of Colchester for a report of a single vehicle fire. Troopers arrived on scene and located the 2019 Kia Sorento with the fire departments actively extinguishing the vehicle fire. The operator, who was identified as Melanie Trudo (59) of Essex Junction, was able to safely exit the vehicle and there were no reported of injuries. The fire did not appear to be suspicious.
TDI Towing removed from the vehicle roadway. The right lane of the interstate was shut down for approximately 1.75 hours as crews worked the scene.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111