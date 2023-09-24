Williston Barracks / Car Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1006357

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2023 at 1645 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 93.8

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Melanie Trudo

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Sorento

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 24, 2023 at approximately 1645 hours, Vermont State Police and Fire Departments from St Michaels, Colchester / Rescue and the Vermont Air National Guard were dispatched to Interstate 89 North at mile marker 93.8 in the town of Colchester for a report of a single vehicle fire. Troopers arrived on scene and located the 2019 Kia Sorento with the fire departments actively extinguishing the vehicle fire. The operator, who was identified as Melanie Trudo (59) of Essex Junction, was able to safely exit the vehicle and there were no reported of injuries. The fire did not appear to be suspicious.

TDI Towing removed from the vehicle roadway. The right lane of the interstate was shut down for approximately 1.75 hours as crews worked the scene.

