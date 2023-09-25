UCC Networks Logo

Next-Generation collaboration solutions include Lumen Solutions for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, and POTS Replacement.

ORANGE, CA, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumen Technologies, a leading global provider of digital experience, cloud networking, and cloud edge solutions, promotes its next-generation collaboration solutions.

The Next-Generation collaboration solutions include Lumen Solutions for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, and POTS Replacement, powered by Lumen enablement services.

Lumen’s Unified Communications and Collaboration enablement team offers adoption, professional services, and 24/7 managed services for both a seamless migration and optimized performance for the following solutions:

• Lumen Solutions for Zoom

• Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams

• Lumen Solutions for Webex

• Lumen Specialty Lines – POTS Replacement

“The platform for amazing things is designed to help enterprises drive digital transformation and enable the modern workplace,” said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks. “With Lumen, enterprises can improve communication and collaboration, increase productivity, and drive innovation.”

When businesses procure Lumen Next-Gen Collaboration Solutions with UCC Networks, they receive dedicated support and technical expertise, plus options for free hardware, call recording licenses, or try and buy programs.

To learn more about Lumen Next-Gen Collaboration Solutions, please visit www.uccnetworks.com/lumen/



About UCC Networks

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.