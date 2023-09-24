Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A3005304

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP- Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/23/23 @ 1914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, Berlin

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Robert Oliver                                          

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Frankfort, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of a wrong way driver on I-89 in the Town of Berlin. The vehicle was seen driving north in the south bound lanes from Exit 6 towards Exit 7. Troopers located the operator identified as Robert Oliver with the assistance of the public in a parking lot off Exit 7 in Berlin. The operator, Oliver, was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for Negligent Operation and released. Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Berlin Police Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/23 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

