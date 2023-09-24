Berlin Barracks / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3005304
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/23/23 @ 1914 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, Berlin
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Robert Oliver
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Frankfort, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of a wrong way driver on I-89 in the Town of Berlin. The vehicle was seen driving north in the south bound lanes from Exit 6 towards Exit 7. Troopers located the operator identified as Robert Oliver with the assistance of the public in a parking lot off Exit 7 in Berlin. The operator, Oliver, was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for Negligent Operation and released. Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Berlin Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.