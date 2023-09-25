Crypto Hub Introduces the First Stake to Own (S2O) Launchpad

Crypto Hub is excited to unveil its innovative Stake to Own (S2O) Launchpad, the first of its kind in the market.

What's the most surprising in HUB Tokenomics is that the team members are accounted for, which means there is a most likely possibility of its token price going up due to smaller selling pressure.” — Analyst

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Hub, a pioneering name in the cryptocurrency sector, is excited to unveil its innovative Stake to Own (S2O) Launchpad, the first of its kind in the market. Designed to radically reshape the way Web3 companies operate, the launchpad is fueled by Crypto Hub’s native HUB Token.🪙 Token Name | Crypto Hub🪙 Token Ticker | HUB🪙 Blockchain | ERC20HUB Token has a clear and fair tokenomics structure and its vesting schedule is designed to promote long-term growth and ecosystem sustainability.TOKENOMICS & VESTING SCHEDULE➡️ Liquidity | 20,000,000 | 100% on Listing➡️ Ecosystem | 15,000,000 | 4% | 6% for 16 Months➡️ Marketing | 5,000,000 | 4% | 6% for 16 Months➡️ Shares | 10,000,000 | 6M Cliff / 20% for 5 Months➡️ Hubbys | 5,000,000 | 10% TGE / 15% for 6 Months➡️ Seed Sale | 15,000,000 | 10% TGE / 15% for 6 Months➡️ IDO Sale | 30,000,000 | 20% TGE / 20% for 4 MonthsTOKEN UTILITYThe most exciting thing about the HUB Tokens is that users can use them to become Co-Owners of the Crypto Hub Launchpad itself and its upcoming revenue and voting power.In order to become a Co-Owner of Crypto Hub Launchpad, users need to attain a Membership Rank by staking HUB Tokens, and each Rank grants them access to various benefits, based on their staking amount.Their ownership is going to be based on the staking power users have compared with everyone else in the staking pool.PLATFORM ROADMAPCrypto Hub’s Platform is being created, supported and incubated by Crypto Hub - Web3 Agency, a tier one Agency operating in this space since 2020. It has over 9 team members and it's constantly looking to hire top talent to expand their operations.This Agency decided to release Crypto Hub Platform in phased stages in order to keep showcasing their suite of tools and features over time as they onboard new investors searching for the next 100x gem and builders ready to take their project to the next level.According to their Whitepaper, Crypto Hub plan on releasing the second stage (Presale Factory, Embedded Features, Locks & Vesting and Referral Dashboard) on the 25th of September along with their exciting HUB Seed Sale.Seed Sale Details:Duration: From 25th September to 15th October 2023Price: The token price for the Seed Sale is set at $0.003Vesting: Participants can expect a vesting schedule of 20% on Token Generation Event (TGE), followed by an additional 20% released every month for the subsequent four months.IDO Details:Duration: The IDO will run from 29th October to 31st October 2023Price: Tokens during the IDO phase will be priced at $0.005.Vesting: Similar to the Seed Sale, the IDO will follow a vesting schedule of 20% on TGE, with 20% more being released monthly over the following four months.HUB will be listed on Uniswap on November 1st along with a central exchange (CEX) listing to be announced on the same date.HUB AIRDROPUsers can also farm HUB Tokens by collecting points on Galxe and Zealy Platforms until the end of October 2023. The amount of airdrop users will receive is going to be based in the total points collected by users on both platforms.Learn more here: https://docs.cryptohub.investments/hub-ecossystem/usdhub-token/community-airdrop HUBBY COLLECTIONCrypto Hub also introduced the Hubby Collection, their exclusive mascot NFTs available for purchase on OpenSea, with exciting HUB token drop chances. Additionally, they are running a competition, in which the biggest Hubby minters will receive a prize pool based on their position in the leaderboard.🖼️ Hubby Price: 0.0015 ETH🔮 100 HUB (39% Drop Chance)🔮 1,000 HUB (45% Drop Chance)🔮 2,000 HUB (15% Drop Chance)🔮 100,000 HUB (1% Drop Chance)🏆 Hubby Leaderboard1️⃣ | 1700 USDT2️⃣ | 500 USDT3️⃣ | 250 USDT4️⃣ to 8️⃣ | 100 USDTUSEFUL LINKS🖼️ Mint Hubbys

Crypto Hub is excited to unveil its innovative Stake to Own (S2O) Launchpad, the first of its kind in the market.