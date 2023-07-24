It's Official, Crypto Hub Announces HUB Airdrop
The long-awaited HUB token will grant holders access to exclusive benefits within the Crypto Hub EcosystemCOIMBRA, PORTUGAL, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Hub, a pioneering Crypto Launchpad in Web3, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated arrival of its very own token - HUB. With the upcoming airdrop event scheduled for September 2023, Crypto Hub is set to revolutionize the way users interact with their Launchpad and entire Web3 Ecosystem. HUB token holders will unlock access to higher ranks and a host of special perks that are set to reshape the crypto landscape.
➡️ Empowering the Community: HUB Token Airdrop
Crypto Hub's mission has always been centered around empowering its community members, and the introduction of the HUB token is yet another bold step towards achieving this goal. As part of their commitment to rewarding early supporters and users, Crypto Hub has allocated a generous 10% of the total HUB token supply for an airdrop event. This airdrop is a gesture of appreciation towards the loyal community members who have contributed to the platform's growth and success.
➡️ How to Participate in the Airdrop
Participating in the HUB token airdrop is simple and accessible to all. The distribution of airdropped tokens will be based on the number of points accumulated by users on Galxe and Zealy - the platforms that have played a crucial role in fostering Crypto Hub's vibrant community.
➡️ Unlocking the Potential: Tokenomics & Utility
The distribution of HUB tokens is strategically designed to benefit various stakeholders and ensure the sustainable growth of the ecosystem. Here's how the tokenomics breakdown looks:
♦️ Investor Shareholders: 10% (1,000,000 HUB) - Allocated to the early investors who hold Crypto Hub's NFT Shares.
♦️ Ecosystem: 25% (2,500,000 HUB) - Reserved for the development and expansion of Crypto Hub's robust Web3 Ecosystem.
♦️ Marketing: 10% (1,000,000 HUB) - Utilized to promote and raise awareness about the Crypto Hub platform, enhancing its reach to a wider audience.
♦️ Hubby Airdrop: 5% (500,000 HUB) - Set aside exclusively for the airdrop event to reward the early community members who bought their Hubby Mascot NFT.
♦️ Presale: 25% (2,500,000 HUB) - Reserved for a presale event, ensuring a fair and accessible distribution of tokens.
♦️ Liquidity: 25% (2,500,000 HUB) - Used to provide liquidity and foster a stable and secure trading environment.
Note: All funds raised in the presale will be allocated to the liquidity and order to provide a stable and reliable liquidity pool.
➡️ Mark Your Calendars for September 2023
September 2023 is set to be an exciting month for Crypto Hub and its dedicated community. The airdrop will provide users with a chance to be a part of the groundbreaking HUB token launch and gain access to exclusive perks within the Crypto Hub Ecosystem. Make sure you subscribe to their Airdrop Event in September and stay tuned to learn more.
➡️ About Crypto Hub
Crypto Hub is a pioneering Crypto Launchpad in the Web3 space, revolutionizing the way crypto projects are launched and managed. With a focus on community empowerment and innovation, Crypto Hub strives to create a seamless and user-friendly experience for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.
Pedro Costa
Crypto Hub
51 910941377
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter