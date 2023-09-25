New Children’s Book Features Old School Charm and Values

Nelson's Garden Amazon #1 New Release Briley & Baxter Publications

Nelson’s Garden tells the story of a Massachusetts legend and a simple wish

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother-daughter co-authors, Candy O’Terry and Colleen Esposito, have released their first children’s book, Nelson’s Garden. The book is a fictional tale – mixed with bits of historical truth – about longtime Weston, Massachusetts, legend, Nelson McNutt. Known locally for waving and tipping his hat to passersby while tending his garden, Nelson lived to be 105. The book features gorgeous illustrations by Connecticut illustrator and art teacher, Olivia Bosson.

Nelson’s Garden was released for preorder on September 17, and within hours earned the #1 spot in its genre on the Amazon New Release list and Best Seller list.

A 25-year veteran of Boston’s Magic 106.7/WMJX, Candy O’Terry is the winner of 70 industry awards including Massachusetts Broadcaster of the Year. As the host of the weekly podcast and radio series, The Story Behind Her Success, she has interviewed nearly 1000 women from every walk of life and has made a career out of storytelling. O’Terry says the idea for the book came shortly after Esposito’s first daughter Belle was born.

“We were taking the baby for a walk around the block near my home in Wellesley,” explains O’Terry. “I asked Colleen if she remembered meeting Nelson when she was a child. We would see him in his garden every day, and one day we stopped to say hello and introduce ourselves. From there the seed for our story was planted and we’ve been writing ever since!”

The story features sisters, Belle and Rosie, who become enchanted with their neighbor’s garden. Belle’s wish is to learn how to make things grow and she hopes Nelson is willing to teach her. From there, a meaningful friendship begins to bloom and the girls discover that Nelson can teach them so much more than simply planting seeds and watering soil.

“Nelson’s Garden celebrates the knowledge gained from spending time in a garden and the importance of learning from the generations who came before us,” says Esposito. “It’s about making connections, no matter the age gap. We hope to encourage kids to be curious and to ask questions of their elders.”

Now the mom of two young girls, Esposito says she’s spent the last decade knee-deep in kid’s books.

“I love this story not just because I wrote it with my best friend, but because it’s a story that needs to be told,” she says. “Children’s books that feature real people with fictional elements of whimsy, imagination and gorgeous illustrations…those are hard to come by and I’m proud to add one more to the shelf.”

Nelson’s Garden is published by Briley & Baxter Publications in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Founded by award-winning author, Stacy Padula. “Briley & Baxter is so proud to release Nelson’s Garden, as it will surely inspire all who read it,” says Padula. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with co-authors Candy O’Terry and Colleen Esposito on bringing their beautiful story to print.”

Nelson’s Garden is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org.

About the authors

Known as Boston’s Beloved Radio Voice, Candy O spent 25 years on the air at Magic 106.7 WMJX. The founder of My Dove Productions and the Candy O Radio Network, she is also a contributor for Living Crue magazine. O’Terry has interviewed nearly 1000 women from every walk of life and is the host of The Story Behind Her Success podcast and radio series. A lifelong singer and budding songwriter, she is featured on the Nelson’s Garden theme song. O’Terry and her husband Tom have a blended family that includes five grown children and eight grandchildren. They live in a lovingly restored 1927 colonial style home, about a mile away from where Nelson once tended his garden. Find out more at candyoterry.com.

After graduating from Assumption College, Esposito carved her own path in public relations and social influence, working for one of the country’s top advertising agencies. Shortly after her first daughter, Belle, was born in 2014, she decided to take a permanent maternity leave from the ad world and become a stay-at-home-mom. Now the mother of Belle and Rosie, Esposito is also the creator of TheBelleCurveBlog.com.

About the illustrator

Olivia Bosson was born and raised in the little town of Woodbury, Connecticut, where her mother nurtured a garden that rivals Nelson McNutt’s. After receiving her BFA in illustration from the University of Hartford, she began pursuing her passion for children’s book illustrations and has helped independent authors around the country bring their stories to life. Bosson also teaches elementary art in eastern Connecticut and is constantly inspired by the beauty around her. In 2019, she had the good fortune to meet O’Terry and Esposito and agreed to help them with Nelson’s Garden, her favorite career accomplishment to date. In this book, she had the opportunity to bring her mother’s beautiful gardens into the world of illustration.



About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations. Recipients have included organizations such as Last Hope K9Rescue, the Wolf Conservation Center, Silicon Valley Pet Project, WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue, Dachshund Rescue of South Florida, Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, Tiny Tim on Wheels Foundation and Freedom Service Dogs of America.

