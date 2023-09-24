Rutland Barracks/ DUI #4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4005896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 9/22/23 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn Driveway/Parking Lot

VIOLATION: DUI #4

ACCUSED: Montgomery Detotehill

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/22/23 at approximately 1916 hours the Vermont State Police were at the scene of a fire alarm at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town, VT. Several people approached a Trooper and stated a male just struck a dog with his vehicle and did not appear that he was going to stop and appeared to be under the influence. The Trooper made contact with the operator who showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. The operator was identified as Montgomery Detotehill age 71 of Rutland Town, VT. Detotehill was arrested for DUI and processed at the State Police Rutland Barracks before being released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.