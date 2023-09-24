Rutland Barracks/ DUI #4
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4005896
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 9/22/23 1916 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn Driveway/Parking Lot
VIOLATION: DUI #4
ACCUSED: Montgomery Detotehill
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/22/23 at approximately 1916 hours the Vermont State Police were at the scene of a fire alarm at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town, VT. Several people approached a Trooper and stated a male just struck a dog with his vehicle and did not appear that he was going to stop and appeared to be under the influence. The Trooper made contact with the operator who showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. The operator was identified as Montgomery Detotehill age 71 of Rutland Town, VT. Detotehill was arrested for DUI and processed at the State Police Rutland Barracks before being released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.