AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY AHIMSA-GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS DEBUT IN NEVADA AT UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA LAS VEGAS

God is Truth. The way to Truth lies through Ahimsa (non-violence).” — Mahatma Gandhi

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, October 1st, we will commemorate the victims and survivors of violence with the Nevada debut screening of AHIMSA-GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS. This auspicious date, October 1st, marks the 6th Anniversary of the Las Vegas Route 91 Concert shooting, the International Day of Nonviolence, and Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The upcoming screening at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in conjunction with the school’s prestigious Department of Film, serves as a poignant reminder of Gandhi's enduring legacy and the imperative of promoting nonviolence in contemporary society.

"Ahimsa Is The Principle Of Nonviolence.”

AHIMSA-GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS is a captivating world-class documentary that delves into the profound impact of Gandhian Nonviolence on a global scale. The film highlights how this powerful applied philosophy inspired and shaped pivotal moments in history, including Martin Luther King Jr. and the American Civil Rights Movement, the Lech Walesa Solidarity Movement in Poland, The Vaclav Havel Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia, and the Anti-Apartheid struggle in South Africa led by Nelson Mandela. The film has earned numerous awards, including Best Documentary Feature at the 21st New York Indian Festival and the United Nations Celebration of Peace Award.

This riveting documentary decodes the power of Nonviolence and emphasizes its enduring relevance in the contemporary world. The film features interviews with world-renowned scholars, biographers, as well as close family members of Mahatma Gandhi and distinguished Nobel Laureates such as His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Former Polish President Lech Walesa. Additionally, the film includes insights from iconic Civil Rights leaders like Congressman John Lewis and Rev. James Lawson.

ABOUT THE UNLV SCREENING EVENT – OCTOBER 1, 2023

The special evening of October 1st was chosen to coincide with the UN International Day of Peace, Gandhi’s birthday, and the date of the horrific Route 91 Concert shooting. The Nevada premiere screening event includes a keynote address by Rajmohan Gandhi, the Mahatma’s 6th grandson, and a distinguished panel of leaders and experts, promising an immersive dialogue with the audience.

Following the screening, there will be a lively panel discussion featuring the filmmaker of Ahimsa-Gandhi, Ramesh Sharma; Sam Pitroda, known as India’s father of Modern Telecom and the Chairman of the Overseas Indian Congress; Jain scholar Dr. Sulekh C. Jain, author of Ahimsa Crises, You Decide; and Dr. Luonne Abram Rouse, Chairman of the American Clergy Leadership Conference, a national network of clergy peace building in communities across America, and Lynnea Bylund, historic telecommunications entrepreneur and president of Ahimsa Peace Institute.



ABOUT THE FILM

With its sweeping global scope, AHIMSA GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS underscores the significance of Nonviolence as the single most powerful tool for conflict resolution. As eloquently expressed by Martin Luther King Jr., "The choice is no longer between Violence and Nonviolence. It is between Non-Violence and Non-Existence."

Through archival footage, photographs, and inspirational songs, the film artfully weaves a powerful narrative of the influence of Ahimsa (nonviolence) in some of the most transformative political movements of the 20th century. The title track AHIMSA" is composed by the Oscar and Grammy winner A. R. Rahman and features the legendary singer Bono and the band U2. It carries a melody that transcends borders, languages, and cultures; much like the message of nonviolence itself.

“This inspiring documentary seeks to foster dialogue, and our future depends on dialogue,” emphasized Ms. Lynnea Bylund, whose NGO (nongovernmental organization) is the organizer of the October 1 UNLV event. “Only the timeless principles and applied philosophy of Gandhian Nonviolence can pave the way for a more peaceful and loving world,” added Ms. Bylund.

AHIMSA- GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS is written and directed by Ramesh Sharma; produced by Ramesh Sharma, Anant Singh, Xavier Couture, Jean Luc Berlot, Uma Gajapati Raju, and Sanchaita Gajapati Raju; and executive produced by Michela Scolari, Simmran Bedi, and David Traub. The film was edited by Yamini Upadhye with cinematography by Nitin Upadhye.

About the Co-Host & Screening Venue -

Chosen for its ultramodern full-immersion capability, UNLV’s FDH-109, a 254-seat theatre in the Flora Dungan Humanities Building, features a 26-foot-wide screen and Dolby-Atmos ‘surround-sound’ audio experience. The UNLV Department of Film offers a diverse range of courses and extra-curricular opportunities, all of which prepares students for a career in the film and entertainment industries.

About the Event Organizer - www.gandhiforchildren.org

Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute (501c3), d/b/a Ahimsa Peace Institute (API)- The mission of API is to promote community building in economically depressed areas of the world through the joining of Gandhian philosophy and vocational education for children, youth, and their parents, and to address issues of community and global peace.

About the Filmmaker – www.rameshfilms.com

Ramesh Sharma is an award-winning and Emmy-nominated feature film and documentary producer/director in India whose films have won numerous awards in the Indian National and International Film Festivals.

Ahimsa: Gandhi - The Power of the Powerless (Official Trailer)