N.C. Mountain State Fair egg and dairy cooking contest winners announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY, SEPT. 25, 2023 CONTACT: Jill Taylor, entry department coordinator

N.C. Mountain State Fair

828-687-1414 or jill.taylor@ncagr.gov N.C. Mountain State Fair egg and dairy contest winners announced FLETCHER – Local winners took home $900 in prize money for winning recipes in contests sponsored by the N.C. Egg Association and N.C. Dairy Producers Association at the Mountain State Fair. Amy Braman (pictured above left) of Pisgah Forest earned first-place honors and $200 with her elote (Mexican street corn) frittata recipe, finishing ahead of Sharon Gates of Leicester who took home $150 and second place for her deluxe pizza frittata recipe. Jennifer Currie of Clyde earned $100 and third place for her Dear Me, This is Gouda breakfast frittata recipe.

Martha Gates (pictured above right) of Candler won $200 and first prize for her cheesy pot pies recipe in the Amazing Dairy Appetizer contest. Justin Pegg of Leicester earned $150 in second place with a recipe for pepper jack pepperoni pull-aparts. Jennifer Currie earned another $100 in third place with her recipe for chunky, cheesy, piggy veggie dip. Following are the winning recipes: Elote (Mexican Street Corn) Frittata Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

8 eggs

1/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons chili powder, divided

3 tablespoons parmesan cheese, divided

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 – 12 oz. bag frozen corn, thawed (set aside 1 tablespoon for topping)

1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco cheese, divided

2 tablespoons self-rising corn meal

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lime juice

Garnish: 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves and lime slices Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch pie plate with butter.

Crack eggs into a medium mixing bowl and whisk to scramble. Stir in milk, 1 teaspoon of chili powder, 1 tablespoon of parmesan cheese and salt. Set aside. Heat oil in a non-stick skillet. Add corn and sauté until corn begins to brown. Set aside to cool slightly. Fold ½ cup of queso fresco cheese, self-rising cornmeal and warm corn into the egg mixture. Pour the egg mixture into the pie plate and bake for 15-20 minutes, until eggs are set and the top is beginning to brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, combine Greek yogurt, mayonnaise and lime juice. Spread the yogurt/mayonnaise mixture evenly over the top of the frittata to within ½-inch of the edge. Sprinkle remaining chili powder, parmesan cheese, queso fresco cheese and corn kernels evenly over the surface of the yogurt/mayonnaise mixture. Garnish with chopped cilantro and lime slices. Cheesy Pot Pies Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 oz. shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup sliced carrots

1/4 cup diced onion

1 cup steamed broccoli florets

1/2 cup canned corn

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black ground pepper

1 sheet puff pastry

1 egg, whisked Directions:

Preheat oven to 425F Combine butter, carrots and onion in 10-inch skillet on medium-high heat and cook until onions are clear and carrots have softened. Add broccoli and corn, then mix for one minute. Remove from heat. In large saucepan over medium heat, combine milk and flour. Bring to a boil, whisking consistently. Reduce heat to low and simmer until mixture is thick, continuing to whisk. Remove from heat and whisk in cheese about one-fourth at a time. Add thyme, salt, and pepper. Fold in onions, carrots, corn and broccoli. Divide cheese mixture into six 3-inch ramekins sprayed with cooking spray. Cut pieces of puff pastry and top ramekins. Cut the middle of each piece of puff pastry to vent steam. Brush pastry with egg wash. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until puff pastry is puffy and golden brown. -30-