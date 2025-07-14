Celebrate National Hot Dog Day July 16 at the State Farmers Market

RALEIGH – The State Farmers Market in Raleigh is firing up the grill for a North Carolina favorite in honor of National Hot Dog Day, Wednesday, July 16, with free Bright Leaf hot dog samples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the farmers area.

The celebration is in partnership with Carolina Packers, a N.C. brand for more than 80 years. Visitors are invited to sample Carolina Packers products, learn more about the brand’s tradition and history and explore North Carolina–made products that pair perfectly with a hot dog. Bright Leaf hot dogs will be available for purchase at the event and are also available on-site year-round at the Market Grill or ready for your cook-out at Nahunta Pork Center.

“Bright Leaf hot dogs are a summertime favorite. Locally made right down the road in Johnston County, they’ve been the centerpiece of many Southern cookouts for decades,” said Monica Wood, manager at the State Farmers Market. “We look forward to partnering with Carolina Packers to celebrate National Hot Dog Day here at the market. Be sure to check out the market vendors who offer plenty of farm-fresh fixings to go along with your next cookout or meal.”

In addition to free samples, the event will include a Carolina Packers giveaway, as well as fresh produce, plants and specialty items available for purchase.

The State Farmers Market is open year-round, offering shoppers locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and specialty foods, plus seasonal products from N.C. nurseries, greenhouses, Christmas tree farms, turfgrass and sod. For the best selection shop 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The market is located off Exit 297 on Interstate 40 in Raleigh. For more information on the State Farmers Market events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.

