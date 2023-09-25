iHollywood Film Fest Takes Over TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for a Weekend of Cinematic Brilliance September 28th-September 30
The 3rd annual iHollywood Film Fest showcases AI, Blockchain, Film3, and Web3 innovations that intend to transform the future of film September 28-September 30th at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
September 30th at 2pm, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma will be giving special awards to representatives from the Fullerton School District and Film It West Covina. She will also be receiving a Special Icon Award from iHollywood Film Fest.
The iHollywood Film Fest: Where community meets creativity! We started with a dream to elevate creativity through education, inspiration, and celebration. Join us in keeping the arts alive while embracing the Hollywood dream.
Stealing the spotlight on the 2022 iHollywood Film Fest's red carpet with Sophia the Robot! It takes a team to bring iHollywood Film Fest to life for this futuristic extravaganza, celebrating the intersection of technology and entertainment.
The iHollywood Film Fest focus is on the transformative powers of sustainability and cultivating conscious storytelling.
“iHollywood Film Fest's 3rd year at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater is our boldest step yet, where Hollywood meets Web 3.0 in a celebration of storytellers, podcasters, and digital artists. We're thrilled to unite the magic of cinema with the power of AI, Blockchain, Film3, and Web3, creating an unforgettable Hollywood experience that's as groundbreaking as the films we showcase. Join us for days of film screenings, the recognition of exceptional talent at our awards ceremony, and unforgettable connecting parties. Let's make history together in the heart of entertainment." - Joyce Chow, Founder of iHollywood Film Fest.
What: iHollywood Film Fest
Location: TLC Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, 90028
When: Thursday, September 28th through Saturday, September 30th
Join us September 28-30, 2023, as we celebrate filmmakers, podcasters, and digital artists in a unique Hollywood experience where Hollywood meets Web 3.0. Celebrating storytelling and converging with AI, Blockchain, and Web3 with days of film screenings, industry panels, opening night, awards, and closing night parties.
Key Dates & Times:
September 28th
2:00 p.m. Pitchfest for filmmakers seeking funding for films and series
Location: Famecast Brand Accelerator, 1533 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
September 29th
12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Shorts Screening
5:00 p.m. Feature “Emily or Oscar?” by Chris M. Allport
7:00 p.m. World Premiere of “Night Mistress” by Philip Cable and Rayster Michaels
9:00 p.m. Feature “Texas Kill City” by Romario Facey
September 30th
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Shorts Screening
11:00 a.m. World Premiere of “Free Lunch” by Cristina Nava
1:00 p.m. Special screenings by winners of FSD Fest (Fullerton School District) and Film It West Covina
2:00 - 2:30 p.m. Special awards given to FSD Fest (Fullerton School District) and Film It West Covina representatives from
California State State Treasurer Fiona Ma
Special Icon Award to California State Treasurer Fiona Ma from iHollywood
2:00 p.m. Closing Night Media Red Carpet - TCL Chinese 6 Theatres - 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
3:00 p.m. World Premiere of “Singularity,” “Reunited,” and “The Rescue”
4:00 p.m. Feature film from Canada, “Montreal Girls” by Patricia Chica
6:00 p.m. Red Carpet Reception TCL Chinese 6 Theatres
6:15 p.m. Feature film from Hong Kong, “A Wishing Tree” by Ankie Lau
8:30 p.m. Awards
About:
The International Hollywood Film Festival (IHFF) celebrates emerging storytelling and technologies by empowering independent creators. Our 3rd annual festival showcases Web3, AI, blockchain, and Film3 innovations that intend to transform the future of film. This year, we focus on the transformative powers of sustainability and cultivating conscious storytelling. The iHollywood Film Fest was created in 2020 to bring community to creatives. It began with a vision of creating a new standard of inspired creativity by educating, inspiring, and celebrating storytellers, keeping the arts alive with the dream of Hollywood. Media Contact: Bennett Unlimited PR, Kelly Bennett kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com 949.463.6383 or hello@ihollywoodfilmfest.com.
