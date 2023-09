iHollywood Film Fest Takes Over TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for a Weekend of Cinematic Brilliance September 28th-September 30

The 3rd annual iHollywood Film Fest showcases AI, Blockchain, Film3, and Web3 innovations that intend to transform the future of film September 28-September 30th at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. September 30th at 2pm, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma will be giving special awards to representatives from the Fullerton School District and Film It West Covina. She will also be receiving a Special Icon Award from iHollywood Film Fest. The iHollywood Film Fest: Where community meets creativity! We started with a dream to elevate creativity through education, inspiration, and celebration. Join us in keeping the arts alive while embracing the Hollywood dream. Stealing the spotlight on the 2022 iHollywood Film Fest's red carpet with Sophia the Robot! It takes a team to bring iHollywood Film Fest to life for this futuristic extravaganza, celebrating the intersection of technology and entertainment. Step into the heart of cinematic history at the TCL Chinese Theater September 28-30th and experience the magic of movies in one of Hollywood's most iconic venues. Get ready for a star-studded celebration for the iHollywood Film Fest!

The iHollywood Film Fest focus is on the transformative powers of sustainability and cultivating conscious storytelling.

iHollywood Film Fest's 3rd year at TCL Chinese Theater merges Hollywood and Web 3.0, celebrating creators and tech. Join us for films, awards, and legendary parties in the heart of entertainment.” — Joyce Chow, Founder of iHollywood Film Fest​

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iHollywood Film Fest , an annual celebration of emerging storytelling and cutting-edge technologies, is excited to announce its highly anticipated return to the heart of Hollywood. From September 28th through Saturday, September 30th, film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and movie buffs will converge at the iconic TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for an unforgettable weekend of film, innovation, and inspiration.“iHollywood Film Fest's 3rd year at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater is our boldest step yet, where Hollywood meets Web 3.0 in a celebration of storytellers, podcasters, and digital artists. We're thrilled to unite the magic of cinema with the power of ​AI, Blockchain​, Film3, and Web3, creating an unforgettable Hollywood experience that's as groundbreaking as the films we showcase. Join us for days of film screenings, the recognition of exceptional talent at our awards ceremony, and unforgettable connecting parties. Let's make history together in the heart of entertainment." - Joyce Chow, Founder of iHollywood Film Fest​.What: iHollywood Film FestLocation: TLC Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, 90028When: Thursday, September 28th through Saturday, September 30thJoin us September 28-30, 2023, as we celebrate filmmakers, podcasters, and digital artists in a unique Hollywood experience where Hollywood meets Web 3.0. Celebrating storytelling and converging with AI, Blockchain, and Web3 with days of film screenings, industry panels, opening night, awards, and closing night parties.Key Dates & Times:September 28th2:00 p.m. Pitchfest for filmmakers seeking funding for films and seriesLocation: Famecast Brand Accelerator, 1533 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404September 29th12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Shorts Screening5:00 p.m. Feature “Emily or Oscar?” by Chris M. Allport7:00 p.m. World Premiere of “Night Mistress” by Philip Cable and Rayster Michaels9:00 p.m. Feature “Texas Kill City” by Romario FaceySeptember 30th11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Shorts Screening11:00 a.m. World Premiere of “Free Lunch” by Cristina Nava1:00 p.m. Special screenings by winners of FSD Fest (Fullerton School District) and Film It West Covina2:00 - 2:30 p.m. Special awards given to FSD Fest (Fullerton School District) and Film It West Covina representatives fromCalifornia State State Treasurer Fiona MaSpecial Icon Award to California State Treasurer Fiona Ma from iHollywood2:00 p.m. Closing Night Media Red Carpet - TCL Chinese 6 Theatres - 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles3:00 p.m. World Premiere of “Singularity,” “Reunited,” and “The Rescue”4:00 p.m. Feature film from Canada, “Montreal Girls” by Patricia Chica6:00 p.m. Red Carpet Reception TCL Chinese 6 Theatres6:15 p.m. Feature film from Hong Kong, “A Wishing Tree” by Ankie Lau8:30 p.m. AwardsAbout:The International Hollywood Film Festival (IHFF) celebrates emerging storytelling and technologies by empowering independent creators. Our 3rd annual festival showcases Web3, AI, blockchain, and Film3 innovations that intend to transform the future of film. This year, we focus on the transformative powers of sustainability and cultivating conscious storytelling. The iHollywood Film Fest was created in 2020 to bring community to creatives. It began with a vision of creating a new standard of inspired creativity by educating, inspiring, and celebrating storytellers, keeping the arts alive with the dream of Hollywood. Media Contact: Bennett Unlimited PR, Kelly Bennett kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com 949.463.6383 or hello@ihollywoodfilmfest.com.

