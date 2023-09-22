EDM Duo GC (Gate Citizens) and Crazü Are Turning Heads With Eclectic Project ‘Love Forever’
EDM artists GC (Gate Citizens) and Crazü have collaborated for their new offering 'Love Forever.' The project is one for the books.
Whether you're into dancing, singing along, or just chilling out, we aim to provide a musical experience that connects with your emotions and leaves you with positive vibes.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GC (Gate Citizens) and Crazü, two incredibly talented artists from diverse backgrounds, have joined forces to create a musical masterpiece that transcends genres and delivers an electrifying listening experience. Their collaborative album, "Love Forever," is out Sept. 20!
— Crazü and GC (Gate Citizens)
GC, born Andre Fennell in Kingston, Jamaica, and currently splitting his time between Los Angeles and New York, brings a unique blend of reggae and dancehall influences, along with R&B tones and harmonies. Inspired by his journey through the music industry, his artist name, GC (Gate Citizens), reflects his commitment to artistic integrity and pays homage to his extensive world tours.
Crazü, born Sebastian Laborde in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, and now based in Los Angeles, draws inspiration from a wide range of musical genres, including EDM, pop, and classical influences. His artist name, Crazü, signifies a level of creativity and intensity that's "crazier than crazy," as defined by the Urban Dictionary. His captivating style and versatility have graced stages across the globe, sharing the spotlight with EDM luminaries like Gareth Emery, R3Hab, Nervo, Bynon, Michael Woods, Adventure Club, Paper Diamond, Luminox, and Tritonal. Crazü headlined his first major performance at SBE & Insomniac's own Create Nightclub in Hollywood, California.
"Love Forever" is a 13-track album that delves into the complexities of love and life, offering listeners a diverse range of emotions and experiences. From authentic love to club anthems and festival favorites, this album has something for everyone.
Crazü describes their sound as "bringing a new sound to everyday listening," aiming to revive the feel-good music that resonates deeply with the audience. GC adds, "Our sound is all about creating a groove that gets you moving and feeling the energy."
Their lead single, "Solar System," featuring mesmerizing vocals from GC, Emmillienne, and Ana Stasia, takes listeners on a galactic journey through the universe, showcasing their innovative musical prowess.
GC (Gate Citizens) and Crazü are not only passionate about music but also committed to making a positive impact. They are already working on their next album and planning a documentary in Brazil, shedding light on deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest and its impact on culture and music.
With "Love Forever," GC (Gate Citizens) and Crazü aim to unite music enthusiasts from all walks of life, spreading the message of love and unity through their eclectic sounds.
Follow GC (Gate Citizens) on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gatecitizens and visit their website www.gatecitizensent.com.
Connect with Crazü on Instagram at www.instagram.com/_kinkng_
Stream “Love Forever” on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/47f58G8K33jnQT8oDLnZjA?si=lIB9ZGbvTKatnbXOyJZjgg&nd=1
or Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-forever/1704843441
Tallie Spencer
RemixdPR
email us here