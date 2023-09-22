EDM Duo GC (Gate Citizens) and Crazü Are Turning Heads With Eclectic Project ‘Love Forever’

Gate Citizens and Crazu 'Love Forever' Album Art Crazü GC (Gate Citizens)

EDM artists GC (Gate Citizens) and Crazü have collaborated for their new offering 'Love Forever.' The project is one for the books.

Whether you're into dancing, singing along, or just chilling out, we aim to provide a musical experience that connects with your emotions and leaves you with positive vibes.” — Crazü and GC (Gate Citizens)