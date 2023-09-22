R&B Sensation GAWD Unveil Captivating Visuals for "Call Me" from Latest EP 'Cathedral City'
Rising R&B powerhouses GAWD (@gawdherself) are back with an electrifying release that's set to mesmerize music lovers worldwide.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of their recent hit single "Two Hot," and the well-received EP ‘Cathedral City,’ the dynamic duo is maintaining their unstoppable momentum. They dropped the official visualizer for their enchanting track "Call Me," a standout from their latest EP, 'Cathedral City,' which is already receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.
“Call Me,” is an upbeat R&B masterpiece. This song showcases GAWD's unparalleled talent for crafting music that transcends boundaries and genres. With the release of the mesmerizing visuals for this track, the duo is poised to transport listeners into a celestial soundscape that promises a one-of-a-kind sonic journey. “I can’t stand the rain without you, it’s true” they croon on the track.
GAWD's debut EP 'Cathedral City' is a testament to their unique creative vision and thematic inspiration. Executive produced by the visionary Stanley Randolph, the project's celestial sounds and vibes have struck a chord with fans and critics alike, earning them acclaim in the music industry.
Their harmonious compositions set the stage for their distinctive sound, giving rise not only to their name but also guiding their musical direction. In GAWD's own words, 'Cathedral City' offers a transcendental experience that defies convention. Through this EP, the duo invites listeners into a world where complexity and nuance reign supreme, embracing a rich tapestry of sounds, genres, roles, and archetypes. It's a portrayal of themselves as multifaceted protagonists in their own narratives, exploring flaws, intricacies, pettiness, evolution, and the full spectrum of human experience.
GAWD's journey in 2023 has been nothing short of exceptional. Fresh from their supporting act for Becky Hill at The Fonda in August, they are set to take the stage at Rhythm & Vibes in Los Angeles on September 23rd, promising a bright future ahead.
Stay updated with their remarkable journey, and immerse yourself in the celestial sounds of 'Cathedral City' by streaming the EP through the link below. Don't miss the captivating music visual for "Call Me," available now.
Stream ‘Cathedral City’ here: https://gawd.fanlink.to/cathedralcity
Watch “Call Me” visualizer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ZwPW324nM
Connect with GAWD on Social Media:
Instagram: @gawdherself
Website: gawdherself.com
Facebook: gawdherself
Twitter: @itsgawdherself
YouTube: @gawdherself
TikTok: @gawdherself
Twitch: itsgawdherself
