Careers in Esports Webinar Series Features Jake Lyon from the Overwatch League
I think everybody knows how important that sense of community is, especially for young people in school. I think esports offers a unique way to connect people who might not normally connect”UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 19, the United States Academic Esports League (USAEL) launched the Careers in Esports webinar series with a kickoff edition featuring Jake Lyon, a well-known name within the gaming industry. The Careers in Esports webinar series is a monthly broadcast that features veterans from the esports and gaming industries with the goal of providing expert insights and career guidance for students looking to pursue job opportunities in esports.
Jake Lyon has had multiple tenures as a professional player and coach for the Houston Outlaws esports team, has worked as a caster, and currently serves as an analyst for Blizzard’s Overwatch League. In 2017, Jake was selected as captain of the team that represented the United States in the Overwatch World Cup.
In the webinar, Jake reflected on his esports journey, how his career evolved with the various roles he’s worked, and shared advice and personal anecdotes, shedding light on the variety of incredible career opportunities in the competitive video game world and how to pursue them.
He further elaborated on his experience within the Overwatch League, both as a commentator and analyst, and how being on a debate team in college helped his ability to quickly break down key aspects of the game as well as entertain audiences. Jake also explained the transition from college student to full-time pro player and the adjustments he needed to make.
As an exclusive opportunity for USAEL members, students had the ability to participate in a live Q&A session with Jake. This interactive segment allowed students to ask questions and gain insights on a variety of topics, from becoming a pro player, analyst, or coach to the versatility of certain Overwatch characters and the available opportunities to pursue a career in this exciting industry. Jake Lyon's shared experiences resonated not only with aspiring gamers but also with educators, parents, and anyone keen on understanding the evolving landscape of competitive gaming.
The recorded webinar is available for public viewing on USAEL’s Twitter and YouTube channels. The schedule for the Careers in Esports webinar series, which will feature industry experts from across the gaming industry, can be accessed on USAEL’s website. From game developers to professional players, a variety of careers will be showcased, allowing students to have an in-depth understanding of the available opportunities.
The United States Academic Esports League (USAEL) is a comprehensive esports program for elementary, middle, and high school students. The league, hosted by education experts Mastery Coding and esports veterans Rally Cry, is committed to enhancing the academic experience of students through the power of gaming. With a fully integrated program including year-round competition, in-classroom and after-school curriculum, and career development modules, the USAEL believes in a better future through gaming and seeks to empower educators with the best tools to create that future for young people everywhere.
