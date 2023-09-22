Move United Seeks Host City For National Adaptive Sports Competition
Proposals for 2025-26 The Hartford Nationals Now Being AcceptedROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports, is seeking a host city and sports partner for a national adaptive sports competition for the 2025 and 2026 years.
Celebrating the end of the summer sport season, The Hartford Nationals conducted by Move United encompasses a youth and adult competition component. The weeklong event, which occurs annually in July, is for youth, adult, and masters athletes with a physical disability, visual impairment, or intellectual disability.
The Hartford Nationals has moved to a 2-year cycle for the host city. It is the intention of the organization to move the event around the country every two years, with the desire to rotate between the West, East, and Central regions. The 2021 and 2022 events were hosted in metro Denver, Colorado and the 2023 as well as the 2024 event will be hosted by Hoover/Birmingham, Alabama. A strong host city will be able to deliver an outstanding event for athletes, coaches, family members, supporters, and the general public. Host cities should have accessible venues and hotel properties, be attractive as a vacation destination, and is an affordable location for families attending the weeklong national championship event.
This annual event dates back to 1957 and the junior portion of the championship is now the largest annual multi-sport event for young athletes with physical, visual, and/or intellectual impairments in the United States. It is expected that over 400 athletes, 100 coaches, 500 volunteers, as well as families, friends, and spectators help bring the event to life.
Move United is an affiliate of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. This event serves as an opportunity for individuals to advance along the athlete pipeline that may one day lead them to the Paralympic Games. Athletes must be classifiable under the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) classification code and must meet qualifying standards according to classification and age divisions in order to be eligible to compete. The sports contested at the event include archery, paratriathlon, para powerlifting, shooting, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair tennis. International athletes and/or teams are welcome with a dual medal system utilized.
Move United will evaluate bids based on various criteria, including accessible venues and hotel properties, experience in sport event management, support of the local community, a strong local organizing committee (LOC) with the ability to generate local event sponsorships and resources, sophisticated venues and hotel properties, and affordability of the event for participants.
Bids for the 2025-2026 competitions will be accepted until October 15, 2023. Prospective hosts can check out the full Request for Proposals at moveunitedsport.org/events/nationals/host-nationals/.
