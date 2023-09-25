Keystone Human Services Highlighted at Clinton Global Initiative for Commitment to Action Supporting Ukrainian Refugees

Members of the Clinton Global Initiative, including former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton

Keystone Human Services President and CEO Charles Sweeder joined over 20 others on the main stage at the Clinton Global Initiative’s closing plenary.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Human Services President (KHS) and CEO Charles Sweeder joined over 20 other Commitment to Action Makers on the main stage at the Clinton Global Initiative’s closing plenary, as Hillary Clinton highlighted the need for continued action to support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

KHS is proud to join other global organizations in addressing the needs of the people of Ukraine. In 2022, KHS announced a new Commitment to Action, entitled “Inclusive Crisis Response and Recovery – Rebuilding Forward – Moldova/Ukraine.” KHS is coordinating a national-level disability-inclusive relief and response effort within Moldova to support refugees from Ukraine, as well as Moldovan communities providing support, addressing both immediate basic and longer-term targeted needs.

Keystone Moldova, a subsidiary of KHS, expanded a multi-language national disability inclusive support hotline in Moldova, which received over 4,000 calls from July 2022 through June 2023 from people with disabilities and refugees requesting information, psychological counseling, and referrals for other services. Additional Mobile Teams, which consist of a medical doctor and psychological team, traveled throughout Moldova providing support for refugees, mostly women with disabilities.

Keystone Moldova is also working to establish resilient social services to serve communities within Moldova, including social canteens and social laundries.

“These commitments and the incredible leaders implementing them are showing us what we can accomplish together when we dare to wonder what is possible, when we pursue the best of humanity, when we ask ourselves how we can make our world a better place,” said Clinton.

Partners in this commitment include the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection in Moldova, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Disability Task Force, Care International, Foundation de France, and Eurofins Foundation.

This 2022 Commitment is KHS’s third Commitment to Action through the Clinton Global Initiative. In 2013, KHS committed to “Social and Financial Inclusion for Women and Girls,” developing an inclusive workforce model to promote the full and equal rights of women with disabilities and women who are caregivers of children with disabilities, as well as prevent the institutionalization of girls and women so they can live and thrive in the community. In 2016, KHS made a second Commitment in partnership with Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST), centered on social change for India around disability issues. Through “Advancing the Rights of People with Disability in India,” KHS launched Keystone Institute India to strengthen and support families and people with disability, change agents, and national leadership to develop an inclusive Indian society.

KHS has been a member of the Clinton Global Initiative since its inception. Through its participation, KHS has worked to ensure disability rights and inclusive practices become a natural part of conversations as leaders and organizations develop plans and projects to address global challenges.

More information about Keystone Human Services and its work in support of Ukraine is available here: https://www.khs.org/our-support-for-ukraine/.

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Autism Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS.org and KeystoneMoldova.md

About Keystone Moldova

Keystone Moldova was founded by Keystone Human Services International (KHSI) in 2003. Keystone Moldova and KHSI work collaboratively with the Government of Moldova, Multilateral Donors, Non-governmental Organizations, and Advocates to develop inclusive, community-based services for people with disability.

About the Clinton Global Initiative

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. CGI works with partners to drive action through its unique model. Rather than directly implementing projects, CGI facilitates action by helping members connect, collaborate, and develop Commitments to Action – new, specific, and measurable plans that address global challenges. Through CGI, the community has made more than 3,700 Commitments to Action that have made a difference in the lives of more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries.