ITsavvy is Proud to Make the 2023 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ADDISON, IL, U.S., September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named ITsavvy to its 2023 Fast Growth 150.

With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their substantial growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly advancing IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi states, “Our inclusion on the 2023 CRN Fast Growth 150 list is a testament to the great work of our colleagues, the trust that our clients have placed in us, and the firms with whom we have partnered. We are focused on developing solutions that enable our clients to accelerate time to value in delivering business outcomes. We thank CRN for their recognition of our firm, our growth, and the scale that we have achieved.”

“With the highly competitive and rapidly growing IT industry, CRN’s 2023 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving landscape,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “All of the companies on this year’s list represent the very best in business intelligence and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, sustained growth is an attainable achievement in even the most chaotic business climates.”

A sample of the 2023 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. Subscribe for your free copy of CRN magazine today. You can also view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

Read the full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-is-proud-to-make-the-2023-crn-fast-growth-150-list/

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing, end-to-end IT firms with industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions combined with a comprehensive value-added resale business. ITsavvy provides infrastructure solutions across cloud and hosting, network and security, collaboration, and the hybrid workforce/anywhere learning. Its clients are in the enterprise, commercial, SMB, government, K-12 and higher education sectors. Founded in 2004 in suburban Chicago, ITsavvy has a nationwide team of 525+ colleagues that are focused on being Trusted Advisors and Client Advocates to their 4,500+ clients. ITsavvy provides frictionless client experiences that deliver their holistic solutions and client business outcomes.

ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, IL, with additional offices in Chicago and Deerfield, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Hauppauge, NY; Beavercreek, OH; Brentwood, TN and Madison and Milwaukee, WI.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

