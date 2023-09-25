Playfinity Continues to Transform Young Lives Through Play with Global Impact Partners

Right To Play reaches millions of children each year in 15 countries around the world Rose participating in her community's Right To Play after-school program RTP impacts kids globally through play Active Gaming: Sports and gaming combined to speak to kids in a language they understand Playfinity use technology for good: to inspire better habits

Playfinity and Right To Play Canada have joined forces to positively impact the lives of children through the power of play.

With this new alliance, our shared commitment to nurturing positive change in the lives of children through play is strengthened and enriched” — Pippa Boothman. CEO, Playfinity.

OSLO, NORWAY, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Norwegian Sports-Tech company and developers of Active Gaming, Playfinity, today announced their partnership with the Canadian Branch of Right To Play (RTP), a dedicated global non-profit organization on a mission to protect, educate, and empower kids. This partnership represents a significant stride in their journey to create a positive impact on a broader scale and aims to harness the profound influence of play in the lives of children facing marginalized circumstances.Playfinity is on a mission to keep kids active, healthy, and engaged in sport, and RTP empowers children through the transformative power of play. Playfinity targets youth who are spending too much time on screens, leading sedentary lives, and abandoning sports and play at a young age. RTP works with children in some of the most difficult places on earth, helping them to stay in school and graduate, to resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, to prevent disease, and to heal from war and abuse. Together, they stretch many locations and dimensions, all with the power of play as a goal.“With this new alliance, our shared commitment to nurturing positive change in the lives of children through play is strengthened and enriched, all with the sole purpose of shaping a brighter future for kids and youth,” says Pippa Boothman, CEO at Playfinity.Susan Vardon, Executive Director of RTP Canada, says, “Right To Play and Playfinity are both committed to using the power of play to ignite a lifelong love of learning in every child."RTP Canada helps support global efforts across 15 countries, incorporating over 70 indigenous communities in Canada, including in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. To support this great cause, visit the Right To Play Canada or Playfinity website and use the codes PLAYCAN10 or PLAYCAN20 for discounts on Playfinity Active Games, and Playfinity will donate to RTP on your behalf.About PlayfinityPlayfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for kids. Playfinity develops products, technology, and experiences that inspire, motivate, and connect youth, coaches, parents, families, friends, and teammates around the world, providing new ways to train, play, compete, and have fun together based on the sports they love. For more information about Playfinity and their range of innovative active gaming solutions, visit www.playfinity.com About Right To Play CanadaFor more than 20 years, Right To Play has worked in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth to help children to stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, keep themselves safe from disease, and heal from the harsh realities of war and abuse. For more information, visit www.righttoplay.ca

Active Gaming inspires kids to have better habits and balance their outdoor active time with indoor screen time.