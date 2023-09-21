Playfinity Announces Canadian Launch with Best Buy Canada

Gaming Baseball: Fun for all - play longer, have fun and build skills Active Gaming: Playfinity use technology for good: to inspire better habits SmartBall: Soft and squishy design perfect for introducing little kids to all ball-throwing sports helping them gradually develop their skills while having a blast JumpGames: This turns any trampoline into a gaming destination. They will jump and play for hours! Playfinity and Best Buy Canada combine missions to keep kids active and healthy with innovative technology

Playfinity’s active gaming products are now available at Best Buy Canada, online and in more than 30 retail locations

Best Buy Canada’s commitment to finding solutions to improve the physical and mental health of kids aligns perfectly with our mission.” — Pippa Boothman. CEO, Playfinity.

OSLO, NORWAY, September 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Playfinity , the leader in active gaming and keeping kids engaged in sport, is pleased to announce its launch in Canada with Best Buy Canada , which will see their full line of cutting-edge active gaming products available online and the Gaming Baseball available in over 30 retail locations across Canada.“We are thrilled to enter the Canadian market with Best Buy Canada, both online and in-store, as we see the growing popularity of Playfinity products. This partnership represents a strategic move towards expanding the accessibility of our innovative, active gaming solutions to keep kids moving and healthy. By introducing engaging products like The Gaming Baseball and JumpGames to more parents and kids across Canada, we are making an impact by making physical activity and training exciting for them once again,” said Pippa Boothman, Playfinity CEO. “Best Buy Canada’s commitment to finding solutions to improve the physical and mental health of kids aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we will make a positive impact on the way children experience fun and active play.”Playfinity is renowned for its commitment to merging physical activity with digital entertainment, offering players a unique and immersive active gaming experience. All products come with digitized sporting equipment that connects to a free app full of free games. Playfinity offers the stickiness of leaderboards, avatars, global competitions, and more while keeping players active and training. Best Buy Canada, a trusted name in consumer electronics, recognizes the value and innovation of Playfinity's products and is excited to provide customers with access to the latest and greatest gaming technologies.“We know our customers—especially parents—trust Best Buy to carry products that can enrich their homes and lives through technology,” said Jeremy Carson, Category Leader, Best Buy Canada. “Playfinity’s active gaming products are a natural fit for us as we continue to expand our assortment of the latest innovations in sports, recreation, and connected health technology.”Playfinity’s games include the Gaming Baseball, JumpGames for the trampoline, and SmartBall to learn to throw and play catch. With thousands of active gamers around the world playing with Playfinity products and tracking their scores on the app, this partnership will enable more families to join the active gaming movement, make sports more fun, and prioritize fitness for life.For more information about Playfinity and their range of innovative active gaming solutions, visit www.playfinity.com . To shop for Playfinity products, visit www.bestbuy.ca About PlayfinityPlayfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for kids. Playfinity develops products, technology, and experiences that inspire, motivate, and connect children, coaches, parents, families, friends, and teammates around the world, providing new ways to discover, play, compete, and have fun together based on the sports they love.Playfinity Media Contact: Pippa Boothman, CEO. Pippa@playfinity.comAbout Best Buy CanadaA wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada’s largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad ( www.geeksquad.ca ) brands. With over 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.Best Buy Canada Media Contact: media@bestbuycanada.ca

Combining gaming and sports to keep kids playing more!