Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Debut in Asia: Exceptional Global Properties Auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong, 3 October

In Celebration of Sotheby’s 50 Years in Asia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Sotheby’s 50th anniversary in Asia, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to release details of its Exceptional Global Properties auction, featuring a lineup of luxury real estate spanning the globe. Properties will be offered in a live auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong on 3 October, and additional offerings will also be available online in the Important Global Properties sale, with bidding open between 16–31 October as part of a new category launch in the region.

Integrated within Sotheby’s Hong Kong Autumn sale series —displayed and sold alongside exceptional offerings of fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. As the firm’s first live sale in Hong Kong, properties included represent some of the finest Sotheby’s International Realty offerings in the world.

Discover an expansive property with world-class equestrian facilities Near Aspen, CO; entertain from a lake-front estate featuring a private pool and lagoon, just 10 minutes from Downtown Austin; or experience an historic Washington, D.C. estate stretched across three homes, filled with stories by previous owners and notable figures including First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Thomas Beall.

Properties are available for viewing on sothebys.com and conciergeauctions.com.

Exceptional Global Properties, Closing Live 3 October at Sotheby’s Hong Kong include:

The Red Barn | Aspen Area, Carbondale, Colorado

Bidding Opens 22 September

A once-in-a-life equestrian escape, the Red Barn is listed for $20 million with a $9.5 million Reserve. This property is set to auction in cooperation with Soffia Wardy of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty. Fitted with world-class facilities plus water rights and the potential to expand, train and show year-round from the 244 feet by 108 feet heated indoor arena with observation lounge for VIP visitors. From 41 large stalls to commercial-grade barn facilities, all aspects of equine care are fulfilled. Staff and guests will be at home thanks to amenities including a kitchen and staff room, six tack rooms, seven restrooms, three offices, and on-site laundry. Relax after a day of riding in the 3,400-square-foot main house. A combination of modern luxury and alpine architecture, the exposed pine beams and views of Mount Sopris above the pines of the valley are sure to wow.

2611 Westlake Drive | Austin, Texas

Bidding Opens 20 September

Minutes from Austin's central business district, 2611 Westlake Drive is listed for $24.9 million. This property is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Camille Abbott of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. With over 1.4 acres, this updated villa pairs a prime location with lakeside living. Views of the lake and grounds enrich indoor and outdoor spaces, ideal for entertaining family, friends, or clients. Inside, discover stone floors and high ceilings with exposed beams. The kitchen flows into the family room, connecting to the negative edge pool, lagoon, and Lake Austin. The main-floor primary suite offers privacy with custom window coverings on remote control, lake views, study access, private garage, and spa-like bath. Enjoy the media room with state-of-the-art-equipment, upstairs game room, or boat and wake surfing. The interior boasts six bedrooms, ten baths, three living areas, and a media room. The property also includes a four-car garage, elevator, new roof, and smart technology. Whether a primary residence or corporate retreat, Villa Lake Austin offers a water-centric lifestyle located in the acclaimed Eanes Independent School District.

1 Tower Drive, Unit 2200 | Portsmouth, Newport County, Rhode Island

Bidding Opens 20 September

Listed for $5.9 million. No Reserve.

Kylie McCollough of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

540 North Tamiami Trail #1503 | Sarasota, FL

Bidding Opens 20 September

Listed for $5.45 million. No Reserve.

Laura Stavola of Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Gold Medal Farm | Flower Mound, Dallas Area, Texas

Bidding Opens 21 September

Listed for $5.99 million. No Reserve.

James B. Sammons III & Cris Jay Rodriguez, of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Important Global Properties Closing Online on conciergeauctions.com include:

Historic Japanese Estate | Hakodate, Japan

Bidding Opens 2 October

Originally built in the Meiji era, this historical property is listed for $400 million Yen and is scheduled to auction with a $1.45 million USD Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Haruka Ono and Kenta Makishi of List Sotheby’s International Realty. Originally conceived by a wealthy merchant who moved from Kyoto and made a fortune in Hakodate, the property began as a villa. He brought over builders from Kyoto to build this historical residence. Since then, it has undergone repair work every time there was a great war or a great fire in the Showa era, but kept its original charm and venerable appearance. Building materials are of finest quality, including glass windows and wooden frames that can no longer be found in current days. There are three tea rooms, including “Matsubaan,” named by the 15th Urasenke Iemoto, Sen Soshitsu, each with its own charm. You can enjoy seasonal flowers and trees; with different scenery from each room. The newly created garden received the Japanese Garden Award, and you can also see this garden from the jacuzzi and indoor bath. In one corner of the garden, there is also an authentic white-walled storehouse with two floors above ground and one floor below ground. At one point, the land had a "hot springs” that previous owner donated to the city. This property comes with conditional conveyance of "Hot Springs” excavation rights attached.

1 Columbia Island | New Rochelle, New York

Bidding Opens 5 October

Thoughtfully transformed from a historic radio tower into a self-sustaining oasis, this island estate promises a livable dream surrounded by Long Island Sound, minutes by boat from New Rochelle’s vibrant coastline. The innovative and truly unique island is currently listed at $4.99 million, and is set to be auctioned via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Patricia Anderson of Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

The four-bedroom home on Columbia Island is the ultimate in off-the-grid living. The island’s completely customized renovation includes countless improvements from solar electricity to the same state-of-the-art water filtration system used in surgical settings. Flawless integration with nature makes no sacrifice in luxury or comfort here. The vast modern kitchen and dining room frame Pea Island and the inviting water beyond. Downstairs, high ceilings and exposed brick walls offer flexible space for customized use. Envision a media room, private bar, or a fine arts studio. Upstairs, sunrise to sunset views of New York City and New Rochelle await. Venture a quarter mile over calm waters to Pea Island next door, where almost five acres of additional space feature an open beach and lush indigenous plants. Pea Island has endless potential for development, or create a whole-island backyard for incomparable alfresco entertaining with privacy preserved for generations to come.

Historic Georgetown Estate | Washington, District of Columbia

Bidding Opens 10 October

This magnificent residential compound stretches across three historic homes, connected seamlessly, forming a unique 13-bedroom, 16,000-square-foot wonder. Currently listed for $19.5 million, 3017, 3009, 3003 N Street NW is scheduled to auction next month with No Reserve in cooperation with Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The estate is filled with stories by previous owners and notable figures, including First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Newton Baker, Yolande Fox, and Thomas Beall. The Newton Baker House, a grand Federal-style residence at 3017 N St. NW, forms the beating heart of the estate. The rich historic elegance throughout has been meticulously retained during its transformation into a modern showplace with the highest-quality design, fixtures, and finishes. Gather in the grand reception hall by the fireplace with its original surrounds. Relax in the primary suite with gleaming parquet flooring underfoot, or admire the rear gardens from the private balcony. The spectacular Italianate entertaining room on the main floor of 3009 N St. NW presents just as appealing a venue. At 3003 N St. NW, oak herringbone flooring, a gourmet kitchen, and incredible moldings inspire awe from the first look. This estate includes three-car garage parking, a true rarity in this historic neighborhood. Pen the next page of this estate’s storied history from one of Georgetown’s most important residences.

891 Vail Drive | Girdwood, Alaska

Bidding Opens 29 September

Listed for $3.995 million. No Reserve.

Jayme Harris of Somers Sotheby’s International Realty

Estate on Puget Sound | Shelton, Washington

Bidding Opens 6 October

Listed for $6.5 million. No Reserve.

Courtney K Drennon of Morrison House Sotheby’s International Realty

280 Southeast Dawnview Drive | Near Olympia, WA

Bidding Opens 6 October

Listed for $6.5 million. No Reserve.

Courtney K Drennon of Morrison House Sotheby’s International Realty

Super She Island | Raseborg, Finland

Bidding Opens 12 October

Previously Listed for $2.9 million. With Reserve.

Tea Käyhkö of Snellman Sotheby's International Realty

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, these closings will support building a new home for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Concierge Auctions LLC is not licensed to deal with any property situated in Hong Kong.

