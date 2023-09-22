TENNESSEE WINE AND GRAPE BOARD LAUNCHES QUALITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM

Seyval Blanc and Sunbelt wines from Beachaven Vineyards & Winery in Clarksville, TN

Beachaven Vineyards & Winery is first in the state to receive distinction

This QAP certification from the governor’s Wine and Grape Board is further proof that Beachaven and Tennessee produce world-class wines.” — Louisa Cooke

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board has launched the Tennessee Wine Quality Assurance Program (QAP), allowing Tennessee wineries the opportunity to have their wines assessed through laboratory analysis and independent judging to demonstrate quality.

Any wine that is blended, cellared, produced, vinted, made or prepared in accordance with Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) regulations and bottled or packed by a Tennessee winery is eligible for this program.

“Quality is the hallmark of a wine region’s reputation,” said Rick Riddle, chairman of the Tennessee Wine and Grape Board. “The purpose of this Quality Assurance Program is to distinguish Tennessee’s wineries from their competitors and to help catapult the state’s wine industry to the next level.”

The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board is a governor-appointed seven-member board administered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to support the growth of the state’s wine industry.

Beachaven Vineyards & Winery in Clarksville is the first winery in Tennessee to take advantage of this program for their wines, Sunbelt (2021 vintage) and Seyval Blanc (2021 vintage). These premium, estate-grown products are made using the traditional method from Champagne. It is through this method that Beachaven aims to pay tribute to their founder, Judge William O. Beach. Beach started his winemaking journey by crafting Tennessee-grown sparkling wines in his home cellar. Beachaven is only one of three Tennessee wineries that use this traditional method to make sparkling wines.

Beachaven qualifies for the QAP designation on these wines after recently receiving gold and silver awards at the Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition in New York, one of the most respected winery competitions in the United States.

“Beachaven has been making French-style sparkling wines since its inception 36 years ago using Tennessee-grown fruit, and we strive to continue on with Judge Beach’s legacy,” said Louisa Cooke, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery co-owner. “This QAP certification from the governor’s Wine and Grape Board is further proof that Beachaven and Tennessee produce world-class wines.”

Beachaven Vineyards & Winery is Tennessee’s oldest family-owned and -operated winery. Tastings, tours, live music and other events can be enjoyed by visiting the winery on Dunlop Lane or their Franklin Street tasting room.



About Tennessee Wines

Tennessee Wines and the Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance advocate for and raise awareness of the 85 wineries and vineyards across Tennessee. Efforts of Tennessee Wines include the Tennessee Wine Trail, festivals across the state, and other projects that advance Tennessee grape interests, including promotion, education and legislation. For more information, visit tennesseewines.com.