Tennessee Wineries Named Winners at two International Wine Competitions

Tennessee Wines Wine aging in barrels at Arrington Vineyards Sunrise at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, four Tennessee wineries received awards for their wines at the 13th annual New York International Wine Competition and the 2023 Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition.

More than 1,400 wine submissions were submitted from over 23 countries for both competitions. Below is a list of the wines awarded for Arrington Vineyards in Arrington, Tenn.; Beachaven Vineyards & Winery in Clarksville, Tenn.; Farmstead Cellar in Columbia, Tenn.; White Squirrel Winery in Kenton, Tenn.; Long Hollow Gardens in Gallatin, Tenn.; and Beau Monde Vineyards in Martin, Tenn.

13th Annual New York International Wine Competition

• Double Gold Medal: Arrington Vineyards 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

• Gold Medal: Arrington Vineyards 2020 Russell Merlot, Arrington Vineyards 2020 Syrah, Arrington Vineyards 2021 Stag’s White 2021 and Arrington Vineyards NV Pinot Noir

• Silver Medal: Farmstead Cellar 2021 Farmstead Vigneron Reserve; White Non-Vinifera, Arrington Vineyards 2019 Antebellum Red, Arrington Vineyards 2020 KB 14*20, Arrington Vineyards 2020 Sparkle Rosé and Arrington Vineyards 2022 Riesling

• Bronze Medal: Arrington Vineyards 2021 Chardonnay 2021, Arrington Vineyards 2021 Kinzley Reserve and Arrington Vineyards NV Celebration Rosé

• Tennessee Winery of the Year: Arrington Vineyards

• Tennessee White Non-Vinifera Winery of the Year: Farmstead Cellar

2023 Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition

• Platinum Award: Arrington Vineyards, Riesling, Riesling – Medium Dry, 2022

• Gold Award: Arrington Vineyards, KB 14*20, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020

• Gold Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, Sunbelt, Sparkling Wines, 2021

• Silver Award: Arrington Vineyards, Russell Family Select Merlot, Merlot, 2020

• Silver Award: Arrington Vineyards, Sparkle Rosé, Sparkling Wines, 2020

• Silver Award: Arrington Vineyards, Syrah, Syrah / Shiraz, 2020

• Silver Award: Arrington Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021

• Silver Award: Arrington Vineyards, Chardonnay, Chardonnay – oaked, 2021

• Silver Award: Arrington Vineyards, Celebration Rosé, Sparkling Wines, NV

• Silver Award: Arrington Vineyards, Pinot Noir Blend 21/20, Pinot Noir, Pinot Nero, NV

• Silver Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery (for Long Hollow Gardens), Ocana, Sparkling Wines, 2021

• Silver Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery (for Long Hollow Gardens), Ruby Jean, Sparkling Wines, 2021

• Silver Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, Seyval Blanc, Sparkling Wines, 2021

• Silver Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, Chardonnay, Chardonnay – unoaked, 2022

• Silver Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 101st, White Blend – Vinifera & Non-Vinifera, NV

• Silver Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, Barrelhead Red, Vinifera Red Blend – Meritage & Bordeaux, NV

• Silver Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, Moscato, Muscat, Muscat Canelli, Muscat Blanc a Petits Grains, NV

• Silver Award: White Squirrel Winery, Sanderson Family Winery Enchantment, Other Hybrid Red, 2021

• Bronze Award: Arrington Vineyards, Sparkle Blanc, Sparkling Wines, 2021

• Bronze Award: Arrington Vineyards, Stag’s White, White Blend – Vinifera & Non-Vinifera, 2021

• Bronze Award: Arrington Vineyards, Celebration Blanc, Sparkling Wines, NV

• Bronze Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery (for Long Hollow Gardens), Roberts Red, Chambourcin, 2020

• Bronze Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery (for Long Hollow Gardens), Red Herring, Chambourcin, 2021

• Bronze Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery (for Beau Monde Vineyards), Cabernet Dore, Other Hybrid White, 2022

• Bronze Award: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, Roots and Wings, Modern Cider (Culinary, Table Apples), 2022

• Bronze Award: Farmstead Cellar, Impressions “The Farmhouse,” Norton (Cynthiana), 2021

• Bronze Award: Farmstead Cellar, Vigneron Reserve, Chardonel, 2021

• Bronze Award: White Squirrel Winery, Sanderson Family Winery Chardonel, Chardonel, 2021

• Bronze Award: White Squirrel Winery, Sanderson Family Winery Opportunity, Other Hybrid White, 2021

“We are thrilled that these amazing Tennessee wineries and vineyards have been recognized at these prestigious competitions,” said Laura Swanson, executive director of the Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance and Tennessee Wine Trail. “We’re proud to have wines produced in our very own state highlighted on an international scale and encourage wine lovers to visit each of these wineries for tastings and bottles.”

The Tennessee Wine Trail plays an ever-growing role in Tennessee’s tourism industry, with more than $74 million spent by visitors annually as they enjoy beautiful vineyards and destinations across the state. For more information on Tennessee Wines and the Tennessee Wine Trail, visit tennesseewines.com.