Two Weekends of Bavarian Bliss: Oktoberfest Miami® Returns in Grand Style

Oktoberfest Miami 2023 will blend the best of Bavarian traditions with Miami's vibrant spirit, promising an unmissable cultural extravaganza. Join us for a celebration like no other!” — Ben Maares

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready, to dust off the lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest Miami® is back and better than ever! The German American Social Club of Greater Miami proudly presents two consecutive weekends of Bavarian revelry and merriment, promising an unforgettable celebration of German culture, cuisine, and camaraderie.

Founded on March 2, 1949, the German American Social Club of Greater Miami is known for its commitment to sharing German heritage, history, and traditions with the Miami community. Oktoberfest Miami®, the club's flagship event, stands as the longest continuously running Oktoberfest in the United States, showcasing the rich tapestry of German culture.

This year, Oktoberfest Miami® will span the weekends of October 13th, 14th, 15th, and 20th, 21st, 22nd, transforming the club location of the German American Social Club of Greater Miami into a Bavarian wonderland.

Event Details:

Dates: October 13th – 15th & 20th – 22nd

o Fridays: 6PM – 12AM

o Saturdays: 2PM – 12AM

o Sundays: 2PM – 10PM

Location: GASC Miami - 11919 Southwest 56th Street Miami, FL 33175

Website: For more information, ticket details, and updates, please visit the official Oktoberfest Miami® website at https://oktoberfest.miami. Attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance and have them ready for access by downloading the Eventbrite app on their phones or printing them.

Expect a plethora of exciting attractions:

Authentic Bavarian Delights: Guests can indulge in authentic Bavarian delights as they savor a diverse range of mouthwatering German dishes, such as bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzels, schnitzel, and more. A thirst-quenching selection of German beers and beverages is also available.

Live Music and Dancing: Vibrant sounds of traditional German folk music and dance, thanks to the presence of two sensational live bands - the Seitz Bubn and Donau Piraten. They will have the opportunity to feel the rhythm and partake in the festivities, including waltzes, polkas, and the energetic Schuhplattler dance.

Bavarian Games: Attendees can fully embrace the Oktoberfest spirit by engaging in a variety of entertaining activities and games suitable for all ages. From traditional stein-holding contests to lively folk dances, there are enjoyable opportunities for everyone to participate in.

Marketplace: Vibrant marketplace filled with vendors showcasing a wide array of German-inspired crafts, souvenirs, and merchandise. It's the perfect opportunity to discover that special memento to cherish and remember their Oktoberfest experience.

Family-Friendly Fun: Oktoberfest Miami® is a family-friendly event with activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy games, bouncing houses, and a dedicated children's area.

Cultural Immersion: Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in the essence of German culture through art, history, and informative displays.

Attendees can elevate their Oktoberfest experience by donning the finest Bavarian attire and securing advance tickets. Oktoberfest Miami offers a 10% discount on Bavaria Trachten merchandise with each ticket purchase.

" Oktoberfest Miami® is a celebration like no other. It's a time for Miami's diverse community to come together, share in the joy of German culture, and create lasting memories," said Dave Bauer, President of the German American Social Club of Greater Miami. "We invite everyone, whether you have German roots or simply appreciate a good time, to join us for this incredible event."

Raise the stein and toast to Oktoberfest Miami® on October 13th, 14th, 15th, and 20th, 21st, 22nd, 2023, at 11919 Southwest 56th Street Miami, FL 33175. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://oktoberfest.miami or info@gascmiami.org.

Media Contact:

Linda Dunlap

info@gascmiami.org

305-552-5123

About the German American Social Club of Greater Miami:

The German American Social Club of Greater Miami, founded on March 2, 1949, is dedicated to celebrating and sharing German history, culture, and traditions with the Miami community. As a vibrant cultural and social organization in Miami, Florida, the club hosts numerous events and activities throughout the year, with Oktoberfest Miami being a highlight. The club welcomes individuals of all backgrounds to participate and enjoy the festivities while fostering a sense of community and friendship. For more information, please visit https://gascmiami.org.

With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

