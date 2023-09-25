Intelligent Memory and Simms International Join Forces at EDS 2023
Intelligent Memory (IM) and Simms International are joining forces at the EDS 2023 trade show in Coventry, UK from 11-12 October. Visit them at Stand F9!
Our comprehensive line-up prioritizes longevity and sustained availability. The majority of our products serve... our industrial clients, alleviating the burden of costly and time-consuming redesigns.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, and Simms International, a specialized distributor of memory and storage solutions, are joining forces at the EDS 2023 trade show in Coventry, UK.
Alistair Jones, Sales Director of North & South Europe at IM
The Engineering Design Show (EDS) returns to The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 11 – 12, 2023 and is expected to attract a wide range of industry experts and manufacturers. Intelligent Memory will co-exhibit with their distribution partner Simms International at Stand F9, bringing a dynamic fusion of expertise and memory technology solutions to the event.
"In a shifting industry, as mainstream demand wanes, major memory manufacturers work to simplify their portfolios by concentrating on newer, more popular consumer technologies," says Alistair Jones, Sales Director of North & South Europe at Intelligent Memory. "Our comprehensive line-up prioritizes longevity and sustained availability. The majority of our products serve as seamless form, fit, and function replacements for our industrial clients, alleviating the burden of costly and time-consuming redesigns and certifications."
The memory market is highly sensitive to supply and demand dynamics, technological advancements, global economic factors and has experienced a lot of movement in recent years. Within the industry, there has been talk that some suppliers may scale back production of DRAM and Flash memory.
Intelligent Memory specializes in legacy memory solutions tailored to industrial applications. The company is one of only a handful of manufacturers that offer an extensive range of DRAM components and DRAM modules spanning from SDRAM to LPDDR4(x), alongside a customizable NAND flash memory line-up.
At EDS 2023, Intelligent Memory will showcase their high-capacity DRAM DDR3 16GB Modules, their low-density eMMC product line with capacities of 4Gb to 32Gb, as well as their newly released DRAM LPDDR4x Components, available in densities from 4Gb to 64Gb in a 200-ball FBGA package. Each of them demanding the exceptional quality and durability offered by IM's products.
In Coventry, Intelligent Memory and Simms International are co-exhibiting to show how businesses can customize memory solutions to address an array of unique challenges. "We're excited to have Intelligent Memory at our booth for EDS 2023," states Kevin Howse, Chief Sales Officer at Simms International. "The EDS trade show in Coventry, UK will give engineers the perfect platform to discuss design projects, to network with industry peers, learn from experts, and explore potential collaborations for future projects.”
"We are thrilled to partner with Simms International at EDS 2023," adds Mr. Jones. "Both companies share a common vision of delivering quality memory solutions to its customers, and this partnership will allow us to showcase our latest advancements together."
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit www.intelligentmemory.com.
About Simms International:
A specialist memory and storage distribution partner, Simms International plc is based in Lenham, Kent, UK. The distributor prides itself on over 200 years of industry experience, knowledge, and insight from a group of people who will help your company to achieve its business goals. For more information, visit www.simms.co.uk.
Join Simms International and Intelligent Memory at the Engineering Design Show 2023 to embark on a journey into the forefront of memory technology. Discover how our customer-centric solutions can empower your projects and drive innovation. For more information, visit https://www.simms.co.uk/simms-at-engineering-design-show/.
