Mike Amidi Appointed to President of Intelligent Memory

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Amidi, former Global Vice President of Technology at Intelligent Memory and General Manager of IM’s America operations, to its new Global President.Intelligent Memory was founded in 1991 as a module house and over the 30 years of its existence, has evolved into a specialist memory manufacturer with a unique portfolio of memory products for embedded and industrial markets. Today, Intelligent Memory focuses on legacy memory technologies for embedded and industrial markets, which are available through its global network of distribution partners. Intelligent Memory is one of the few memory manufacturers globally to offer both DRAM components and DRAM modules, in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio.In his new role, Mike Amidi will lead the global Intelligent Memory Management team and transform the existing product portfolio to address the growing needs of its customers.“I am thrilled to accept this enormous challenge and lead my team of talented individuals into a new chapter of what I like to call IM 2.0,” said Mike Amidi, Global President of Intelligent Memory. “Going forward, we will live up to our claim, 'Unlimited Ingenuity', to design and develop solutions that meet and exceed the requirements of our embedded and industrial customers with our unique utmost experience.”Intelligent Memory is part of the Neumonda Group, which combines the most complete specialty memory portfolio.“Automation, AI, and Robotics are rapidly changing the way companies design and build their products,” said Peter Poechmueller, CEO of Neumonda. “As the leader of our technology unit, Mike contributed significantly to the evolution of IM’s product portfolio, particularly Flash Memory. We are proud to have him spearhead the company with his technical expertise to help evolve our portfolio, so we anticipate the needs of our customers and become their preferred memory provider.”About Intelligent MemoryIntelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications like SATA or PCIe SSDs, SD & microSD cards, CF cards, USB sticks and eMMC. All solutions of Intelligent Memory have been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit: www.intelligentmemory.com

