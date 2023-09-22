Cannalle Inc. Introduces CBD-Infused Pain Relief Cream Featuring 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD

Those looking for targeted, natural relief from chronic or acute pain now have an option with this offering.

UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannalle Inc., a pioneer in the health and beauty sector, has announced the release of its latest product, a CBD Infused Pain Relief Cream enriched with 1000mg of Full Spectrum CBD. Priced at $74.90, this 1000 mg CBD pain cream is an innovative addition to the skincare market, designed to provide targeted relief while enhancing overall well-being.At the core of Cannalle's mission is a profound commitment to quality, grounded in the founders' own experiences. "I would not try to sell anything I wouldn't buy myself. That's why we started with high-quality skincare that works and then added only the finest Full Spectrum CBD," said Amihay Lapid, the VP/COO of Cannalle Inc. This 1000 mg CBD pain cream is a testament to Lapid and co-founder Roee's dedication to quality. Their search for CBD-rich products that were both effective and free of harsh preservatives left them disillusioned. This struggle inspired them to create Cannalle—a brand where luxury and efficacy coalesce.The new CBD Infused Pain Relief Cream is revolutionary in topical pain management. Unlike other products, this cream delivers targeted relief and contributes to an overall sense of well-being, thanks in part to its therapeutic fresh herbal scent. Rich and creamy in texture, the cream quickly absorbs into the skin to activate cutaneous receptors. The cream is available in a 60ml / 1fl oz size, and users are advised to massage a small amount directly into the skin as needed for effective relief.Comprising 10% Trolamine Salicylate, the cream functions as a topical analgesic. It is important to note that this product is for external use only, and those prone to allergic reactions from aspirin or salicylates should consult a doctor before use. Additionally, consumers are advised to follow all directions and warnings on the product label to ensure safe usage.About Cannalle Inc. -Cannalle Inc. is not an average CBD cosmetics company . Founded by Roee and Amihay, the brand was born out of a desire to offer high-quality skincare products that are both luxurious and effective. The 1000 mg CBD pain cream encapsulates the brand's commitment to quality. The company also works with a dedicated team of expert chemists, formulators, and award-winning industrial designers, aiming to create skincare that looks amazing, feels decadent, and works wonderfully.