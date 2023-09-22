Kolormatrix Adds An Extensive Range Of Screen Print Chemicals To Its Offerings
Kolormatrix, a dynamic leader in the screen printing industry, announces its extensive array of screen print chemicals. Designed to cater to a myriad of screen printing needs, these innovative products emphasize quality and affordability, a testament to Kolormatrix's commitment to delivering exceptional value and unrivaled customer service to the screen printing community.
Kolormatrix features a diversified range of chemical products, including but not limited to Concentrated 1:30 Emulsion Remover, ECO ON PRESS SCREEN WASH, and Premium "Peppermint Scent" Ink Degrader. Each product is available in various sizes, from pints to 5 gallons, to accommodate different customer needs.
A representative from Kolormatrix expressed, "We are delighted to bring forth our collection of meticulously selected screen print chemicals. Our mission is to cultivate relationships and construct a community grounded in a shared passion and mastery in screen printing, all while allowing screen printers to achieve extraordinary prints without breaking the bank."
The company stands out with its $9.95 flat-rate shipping on all orders and its dedication to maintaining a comprehensive inventory, preventing any back order inconvenience to the customers. This steadfast dedication to value and service is reflected in thousands of 5-star reviews across various platforms like eBay, Facebook, and Yelp, highlighting the trust and appreciation of the screen printing community.
Besides the diverse product portfolio, Kolormatrix offers various value-added services such as 24-hour color matching, screen re-stretching, photo screens, film positive output service, service and repair, and technical training. These services are housed in a 15,000 sqft warehouse with a 5,000 sqft equipment showroom, which also features a wide array of new, used, and refurbished equipment. Additionally, the company buys and accepts trade-ins of used equipment for Kolor Kash.
About Kolormatrix -
Founded by Tanya and Brian Toney, Kolormatrix serves as a beacon of quality and education in screen printing. The company dedicates itself to ushering the next generation of screen printers into the industry with top-tier products and unparalleled customer service. Kolormatrix is a proud member of SGIA and is relentlessly committed to providing technical support and understanding the essential role that the success of its customers plays in its triumph. Those looking for screen print emulsion and other screen printing products can check out this highly recommended company.
