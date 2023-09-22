Sporting Events Expansion with the Aid of Collective Sports Agency for Established Music Technology Company: $VNUE
Rising Revenue Growth and Strong Fundamental Improvement: VNUE, Inc. (Stock Symbol: VNUE)
VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE)
We have always seen parallels and opportunities with sports, such as with our StageIt livestreaming platform as well as our pending metaverse project.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sporting Events Expansion with the Aid of Collective Sports Agency for Established Music Technology Company Serving Top Artists and Venues of All Sizes; Rising Revenue Growth and Strong Fundamental Improvement: VNUE, Inc. (Stock Symbol: VNUE)
— VNUE CEO Zach Bair
Entertainment Technology and Distribution Company Dedicated to Optimal Monetizing and Fan Enjoyment of the Live Music Experience.
Wholly Owned Subsidiary StageIt Provides a Ticketed Live Streaming Platform for Artists & Creators to Perform Live, Interact with Fans and Monetize Shows.
Patent-Pending Soundstr Platform Leverages Automation Technology in the Instant Live Space, Identifying Issues with Performance Rights Organizations.
Produced Products for Peter Frampton, Bad Company, Devo, Blondie, Wind Up Records, EMI, Capitol Records, and Many More.
New Sports Division Formed with Advisory Aid of Collective Sports Agency Including Quenton Brown, Brian Donaldson and Victoria Vo.
New Chief Technical Officer Tony Cardenas-Montana of Great White Band Fame.
For the First Half of 2023, Delivered an Impressive 43% Improvement in Sales vs. the Same Period in Previous Year.
$10 Million Equity Line to Fund Ongoing Business Operations and Plans.
Completely Eliminated Any Reliance on Toxic Debt Funding.
Pursuing Opportunities with Global DiscLive Music Network.
Actively Engaged with Partners in New Metaverse Project.
Partnered with Ticketmaster for Sales of "Instant Live" CD Sets When Fans Buy Tickets or at DiscLive.net Website.
VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, performers, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its instant content distribution platform Set.fm, exclusive license partner DiscLive Network, and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT).
VNUE also operates StageIt, one of the most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.
StageIt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNUE is the most well-known ticketed live streaming platform connecting artists and their fans. StageIt was acquired by VNUE in 2022. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt continues its mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. StageIt provides a platform for artists and creators to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit StageIt.com.
VNUE specializes in creating new and exciting products, leveraging automation technology, second-to-none experience in the instant live space, identifying issues such as lack of transparency with performance rights organizations and solving this through innovation and its patent-pending Soundstr (soundstr.com) platform.
The VNUE team is the most experienced in its space, a group of technology entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters who are passionate about the future of the industry, and ensuring that the value of the rights holders are not lost in the context of new and ever-changing technology. The VNUE team has produced live content and created experiential products for such artists and companies as Peter Frampton, Bad Company, Devo, Blondie, Wind Up Records, EMI, Capitol Records, and many more.
By (a) selling only live content through its platforms, to include not just major and independent label content, but creating and scaling its own “instant” live exclusive content, (b) processing and paying mechanical royalties on instant live content, and (c), ensuring proper accounting and payment to rights holders of material played in venues, VNUE has a perfect trifecta of solutions that will revolutionize the live music business.
Collective Sports Agency Joins VNUE Advisory Board: Quenton Brown, Brian Donaldson and Victoria Vo to Advise on Creation of New Sports Division
On September 21st VNUE announced that Collective Sports Agency, has joined the company’s Advisory Board and will be assisting in forming a new Sports Division.
Collective Sports Agency, including managing directors Quenton Brown and Brian Donaldson, with an all-star professional sports family pedigree, brings to VNUE a wealth of experience in facilitating and advising some of the most elite and top-tier athletes in the sports industry, along with prominent sports family offices. The agency's involvement with VNUE was facilitated by Victoria Vo, Founder of Haute International, and VNUE CEO Zach Bair, who recognized the tremendous potential for collaboration. Vo will also serve on the VNUE Advisory Board. The Collective Agency represents a select few elite high-profile athletes.
"VNUE's technology easily translates to the sporting world," said Bair. "We have always seen parallels and opportunities with sports, such as with our StageIt livestreaming platform as well as our pending metaverse project, and we are thrilled that Quenton and his firm have decided to partner with us on this exciting venture. We believe we can bring a lot of added value to the players, and help them connect with fans in new and unique ways, and at the same time, we can mutually benefit by working together with our respective brands."
"VNUE is the ideal company in the marketplace, one that we can strategically position for rapid growth within the sports and entertainment industry," said Quenton Brown. "VNUE's cutting-edge technology holds the potential to bring substantial value to companies, brands, and individuals within our extensive Collective Agency network."
Mr. Brown and Mr. Donaldson will be taking a leadership role in the formation of the VNUE Sports Division, working closely together with Bair and his VNUE executive management. They will also collaborate with Vo, who brings her expertise in elite brands, relationships, strategic capital partnerships, and global brand activation and reach to the VNUE Advisory Board.
Collective Agency's responsibilities include forging deals with high-profile sports figures and other influential individuals, such as musical artists, to leverage VNUE's various platforms and generate revenue for both players and VNUE. Additionally, Collective Agency will strategically leverage the brands of sporting superstars to further enhance the VNUE profile, attract new investments, and explore potential brand partnerships with related parties.
Brown, Donaldson, and Vo will be involved in the creative process for introducing new games and experiences in the metaverse, some of which that will feature superstars who will engage in gameplay with everyday fans from all walks of life, as well as several other ambitious projects. Initially, VIP experiences on VNUE owned StageIt will be rolled out, where fans will have the opportunity to visit with their favorite players in an intimate setting, and ask them questions in real time.
VNUE Appoints Experienced New Chief Technical Officer Tony Cardenas-Montana of Great White Band; Earns Dual Role including Chief Creative Officer
On August 29th VNUE announced the appointment of Tony Cardenas-Montana to the role of Chief Technical Officer, in addition to his existing role as Chief Creative Officer. Tony's long tech career started as soon as he laid his guitar down fresh from touring with his platinum-selling Capitol Records recording act, Great White.
"The first thing I did was to brainstorm ways to use computers and user interfaces to change the way we interacted with machines," said Cardenas. "I started my first company, bought some seemingly disparate pieces of hardware, hired a coder, and we began to build my vision." That company wasNethercomm, whose first proponents were Nordstrom and Easy Spirit, and was based out of Seattle, WA.
Entrepreneurialism has its ups and downs, and Cardenas wouldn't experience real success again until he co-founded and developed DiskFaktory.com in 2002, a precedent setting ecommerce site that was the first to offer CD and DVD duplication services over the web.
"We (DiskFaktory) were the first. All aspects of the nascent business model required new approaches and out of the box thinking. From the web-based ordering system, the light manufacturing aspects, to the marketing and recruitment of business partners like Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, and FedEx-Kinkos. All of it was new ground and it was exciting to be part of!"
To Cardenas, it was simple - the notion that anyone with master files, with whatever content they produced, should be able to have professional retail ready looking products to offer to their market and audience. DiskFaktory.com was included in Inc. 500 magazine's list of "500 Fastest Growing Companies" in 2005. "We were growing quickly and in lockstep with our partners and producing millions of units," said Cardenas of VNUE.
Then, in 2010, Cardenas who was doing a quick stint as a fill-in musician with Guns-n-Roses guitarist Slash on his solo tour in Asia, met fellow musician and techie, and now VNUE CEO Zach Bair, whose company was producing instant live discs on the Australian leg of the tour. Their obvious mutual interests led to a partnering and continued development of what has become the VNUE brand of entertainment-based subsidiaries.
"We have always had big plans for VNUE as the umbrella brand to usher in all kinds of disruptive tech, and to provide real solutions to rights holders, performers, and venues of all sizes," said Cardenas, who took over the development duties for Soundstr, the VNUE music recognition subsidiary. "We've taken what started as a noble effort to track the real usage of music in any environment so that rights holders are fairly paid and so that users are charged accordingly, and developed it into a multi-functional, rich data producing system with novel applications. I look forward to moving VNUE forward and to bring all of its subsidiaries and technologies into a streamlined intake process where rights holders, performers, advertisers, and corporations looking for new ways to reach and monetize their markets, can find exactly what they need to leverage music and performances."
Revenue Growth and Dramatic Fundamental Improvements
VNUE revenue growth is starting to shape up very positively in 2023 with strong fundamental improvements. Second quarter financials were filed on August 21st, keeping the company at Current status. VNUE reported sales of $0.143284 million compared to $0.093021 million in Q2 a year ago, a significant increase of 36%. There was also a dramatic decrease in net loss, down to only $0.4451 million compared to $16.16 million a year ago (due to one-time charges in 2022 which are behind the company now).
For the first six months of 2023, VNUE sales totaled $0.23203 million compared to $0.134691 million in the same period a year ago. Another impressive improvement of 43%. Net loss for the period showed a major improvement at $0.818504 million compared to $17.33 million a year ago. These are the kind of very positive indicators that forward looking value investors seek out and VNUE is now delivering.
VNUE management has confirmed that the company has been able to maintain its $10 million equity line to fund ongoing business operations and also completely eliminated any reliance on toxic debt funding. These are key factors to future corporate growth without the sacrifice of immediate term shareholder value.
Expanding Operations to Optimize Fan Enjoyment and Earnings Opportunities
VNUE management reports at this time that its Stageit streaming platform is active and growing with work on new artists and initiatives. VNUE Set.fm is being updated and will be offering more artists and shows soon. VNUE Set.fm makes it easy to record and sell live sets to a group’s growing audience. The VNUE Set.fm Studio app records audio with or without an audio interface. The set is uploaded to the Set.fm website as performed. Fans can purchase a copy of the performance they just experienced before they even leave the venue! This is one of the best ways that VNUE optimizes the entertainment experience for artists and fans alike and boosts revenue to new highs in the process. It’s a great, win-win process for all.
Further, at this time, VNUE management states that it is pursuing more opportunities with DiscLive Network. DiscLive Network is the pioneer and global leader in delivering experiential products such as mass CDs, USBs, digital content and more after a concert or live event. They are the same core production team as the original DiscLive, with almost a decade of experience in the "immediate" live recording business - so the quality is without equal. DiscLive Network™ is operated by RockHouse Live Media Productions, Inc.
Additionally, VNUE is actively engaged with partners in its new metaverse project known as the "VNUE Icon Project" a.k.a. "VIP." The VNUE proprietary virtual Ticket Booth will offer the stream of revenue and profits associated with actual ticket sales.
Traditional ticketing, largely controlled by Ticketmaster and others, has long been an important revenue component to the artist, tour, event, venue and festival economics. By introducing the virtual Ticket Booth, VNUE brings these types of economics to the metaverse with the activation, sales, receipts management, and ticket distribution, through the VNUE persistent festival and stage platform.
In offering every facet of a true metaverse event production house, VNUE will deliver live and recorded performances within multi-dimensional, experiential virtual worlds, and will track musical performances with the VNUE Soundstr MDM platform, to help ensure rights holders are properly compensated.
In a new move for even more market share gain, VNUE management says that they are now actively looking at vertical markets for the company’s platforms in the pro sports arena. This plan can expand VNUE marketing opportunities to an all new level in the multi- billion dollar entertainment sector.
VNUE is also having success in legal matters with recent court actions in the company’s favor.
For more information on $VNUE visit: www.vnue.com
DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors .
Zach Bair, CEO of $VNUE
VNUE, Inc.
+1 833-937-5493
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram