Gunnison County, CO, Cuts Time Needed for Budget Process with OpenGov

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a way to streamline its budget process and improve collaboration, Gunnison County, CO, recognized the need for a more modern solution. After its search, the County chose OpenGov , the leader in budgeting and planning software for our nation's local governments.Located in the heart of Colorado, Gunnison County is focused on modernizing its tools and systems. In its search for a new budgeting solution, the County prioritized effective workflows and a platform with robust cybersecurity, including cloud-hosted data storage. It also wanted advanced workforce budgeting tools and enhanced reporting capabilities. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its state-of-the-art features and commitment to offering solutions tailored to the needs of local governments.With the upcoming implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Gunnison County will have access to modern tools to support its budgeting work. Using the system, the County will be able to significantly reduce the time officials spend on the budgeting process and enhance its ability to quickly calculate vacancy savings. Additionally, the system's automated reporting will ensure more accurate and efficient data sharing.Gunnison County joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.