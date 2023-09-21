QuickMountTV Waives $500,000 In Franchise Fees For Qualifying Veterans Through It’s VETLAUNCH Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickmountTV, a well-known television mounting company, has recently launched an exciting franchise program called VETLAUNCH. This program aims to support military veterans by waiving franchise fees, providing them with an opportunity to start their own business.
The VETLAUNCH franchise program is a significant step towards empowering veterans and helping them transition into civilian life. QuickmountTV recognizes the skills, dedication, and commitment that veterans bring to the table, and through this initiative, they aim to give back to those who have served their country.
By waiving franchise fees, QuickmountTV eliminates one of the major financial barriers that veterans often face when starting a business. Franchise fees can be a significant upfront cost, and by removing this burden, QuickmountTV is making entrepreneurship more accessible and attainable for veterans.
The VETLAUNCH franchise program not only provides financial support but also offers veterans comprehensive training and ongoing support. QuickmountTV will provide veterans with the necessary tools, resources, and knowledge to run a successful television mounting business. This support system ensures that veterans have the guidance they need to thrive in their new venture.
Through the VETLAUNCH program, QuickmountTV aims to create a network of successful veteran-owned franchises across the country. This network will not only strengthen QuickmountTV's brand but also foster a sense of camaraderie and support among veteran franchise owners.
Overall, QuickmountTV's VETLAUNCH franchise program is a commendable initiative that demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting veterans. By waiving franchise fees and providing comprehensive support, QuickmountTV is empowering veterans to build successful businesses and find a fulfilling career path after their military service.
Michael Mehditash
Michael Mehditash
QuickMountTV VETLAUNCH Program