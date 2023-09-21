Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,696 in the last 365 days.

QuickMountTV Waives $500,000 In Franchise Fees For Qualifying Veterans Through It’s VETLAUNCH Program

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickmountTV, a well-known television mounting company, has recently launched an exciting franchise program called VETLAUNCH. This program aims to support military veterans by waiving franchise fees, providing them with an opportunity to start their own business.

The VETLAUNCH franchise program is a significant step towards empowering veterans and helping them transition into civilian life. QuickmountTV recognizes the skills, dedication, and commitment that veterans bring to the table, and through this initiative, they aim to give back to those who have served their country.

By waiving franchise fees, QuickmountTV eliminates one of the major financial barriers that veterans often face when starting a business. Franchise fees can be a significant upfront cost, and by removing this burden, QuickmountTV is making entrepreneurship more accessible and attainable for veterans.

The VETLAUNCH franchise program not only provides financial support but also offers veterans comprehensive training and ongoing support. QuickmountTV will provide veterans with the necessary tools, resources, and knowledge to run a successful television mounting business. This support system ensures that veterans have the guidance they need to thrive in their new venture.

Through the VETLAUNCH program, QuickmountTV aims to create a network of successful veteran-owned franchises across the country. This network will not only strengthen QuickmountTV's brand but also foster a sense of camaraderie and support among veteran franchise owners.

Overall, QuickmountTV's VETLAUNCH franchise program is a commendable initiative that demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting veterans. By waiving franchise fees and providing comprehensive support, QuickmountTV is empowering veterans to build successful businesses and find a fulfilling career path after their military service.

Michael Mehditash
QuickMountTV
+1 949-887-3917
email us here

QuickMountTV VETLAUNCH Program

You just read:

QuickMountTV Waives $500,000 In Franchise Fees For Qualifying Veterans Through It’s VETLAUNCH Program

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more