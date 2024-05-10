QuickMountTV Launches Heroes Initiative, Granting 100 Franchises to Deserving Veterans
EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickMountTV, a leading provider of cutting-edge television mounting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the QuickMountTV Heroes Initiative. This groundbreaking program aims to honor and support military veterans by granting 100 franchise opportunities to deserving individuals who have served their country.
As part of the QuickMountTV Heroes Initiative, eligible veterans will have the chance to become franchise owners, receiving comprehensive training, ongoing support, and the opportunity to build successful businesses in their local communities. QuickMountTV franchises offer a range of services including TV installation, home theater setup, and custom mounting solutions, providing veterans with a rewarding and profitable career path post-service.
"QuickMountTV is committed to giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Michael Mehditash, CEO of QuickMountTV. "Through the Heroes Initiative, we hope to provide veterans with the resources and support they need to thrive as entrepreneurs. We believe that the skills, dedication, and leadership qualities gained through military service make veterans uniquely qualified to succeed as franchise owners."
The QuickMountTV Heroes Initiative is open to veterans of all branches of the military, regardless of their background or experience in the television mounting industry. Interested applicants can apply online through the QuickMountTV website, where they will be asked to share their military service history, business goals, and reasons for wanting to become a franchise owner.
Selected recipients of the QuickMountTV franchise opportunities will receive comprehensive training in all aspects of running a successful business, including marketing, customer service, and technical skills. They will also benefit from ongoing support from the QuickMountTV team, as well as access to exclusive resources and discounts to help them grow their businesses.
"We are incredibly excited to launch the QuickMountTV Heroes Initiative and to provide opportunities for veterans to achieve financial independence and professional success," said Commander, U.S. Navy (RET), JP Bolat VP of Veteran Programs QuickMountTV. "We look forward to welcoming our new franchise owners into the QuickMountTV family and supporting them every step of the way as they embark on this exciting new chapter."
For more information about the QuickMountTV Heroes Initiative and to apply for a franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.quickmounttv.com/heroes-initiative.
