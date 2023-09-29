Submit Release
Fortunato Anthony Cusato of IBM USA Receives Rational Management Executive of the Year Award from Kepner-Tregoe

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT) is proud to announce - Fortunato Anthony Cusato, Program Manager at IBM USA (IBM), the winner of the inaugural KT Rational Management Executive of the Year award. This accolade was presented at the Global Excellence Awards Ceremony held on July 28th, 2023 in New York City.

The Rational Management Executive of the Year Award celebrates an outstanding leader who has embraced and fostered critical thinking as a fundamental competency within their organization.

Fortunato has been instrumental in cultivating a culture of KT Critical Thinking at IBM. A fervent KT advocate, he has seamlessly woven critical thinking into multiple business units at IBM, even establishing a mentorship initiative with KT practitioners. His endorsement of Positive Intelligence as a cornerstone of the business ethos underscores his belief in the long-term vision and advantages of applying KT methodologies.

This remarkable achievement cements Fortunato’s status as a model of global excellence. Bill Baldwin, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe, presented Fortunato with the inaugural Rational Management Executive of the Year award.

Kepner-Tregoe applauds Fortunato’s dedication as a KT champion and congratulates him for winning the Rational Management Executive of the Year Award.

**About IBM USA**

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) USA, headquartered in Armonk, New York, stands as a distinguished multinational technology and consulting enterprise. With a rich history marked by pioneering advancements in computer hardware, software development, and diverse business solutions and services, IBM USA continues to lead the technology industry.

**About Kepner-Tregoe**

Kepner-Tregoe is a global leader in management consulting and effective problem-solving. With over 65 years of experience, the company empowers organizations to analyze intricate challenges, make informed decisions, and facilitate meaningful change. Leveraging a proven methodology and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe serves as a reliable partner to numerous Fortune 100 companies.

