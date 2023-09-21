Make a Dog’s Day – Free Virtual Classes for Every Pet Family - Presented by Berkeley Humane on Sunday, 10/22/2023
Make a Dog’s Day – Free Virtual Classes for Every Pet Family A fun-filled series of free workshops that explore the special bond we have with our dogs.BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) is offering an entire day of free virtual presentations to celebrate the relationship we have with our dogs.
From the joys and benefits of dog training, to working with fearful and reactive dogs, to preventative health care, or delving into the process of grieving a pet loss, there’s something for everyone on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
“Our dogs play such an important role in our daily quality of life,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s Executive Director. “We owe it to them and ourselves to never stop learning how to enhance their health and happiness.”
Presenters include Nancy Frensley, Berkeley Humane’s Head Trainer with over 30 years of training experience; Dr. Mitzi Zarfoss, Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Ophthalmology, Pets Referral Center; author Lara Magallon, an ordained minister, who holds an MBA from University of Redlands and a PHD in Religious Studies from Emerson Theological Institute; Dr. Amy Cook, founder and creator of the Play Way, a method of helping shy and fearful dogs overcome these issues to live a happier, less-stressed life; and Jill Goodfriend, Registered Nurse, Clinical Social Worker and Grief Recovery Specialist.
All courses are free. Preregistration is required. Register for these live presentations at berkeleyhumane.org/events/make-a-dogs-day.
National Make a Dog’s Day is held in conjunction with Subaru Loves Pets Month. Underwriting for this event is provided by a sponsorship from Subaru. The 2023 Berkeley Humane Make a Dog’s Day schedule is as follows:
10:00 AM – Bringing Love and Joy Through Training
Whether it is for starting out or just for fun, training provides lifelong enrichment for you and your furry loved one. Training for your pet is an act of love that leads to more meaningful communication.
Presented by Nancy Frensley, Senior Behavior and Training Manager, Berkeley Humane.
12:00 PM – Seeing Love for a Lifetime
Caring for your Dogs and Cats Vision: From Normal to the Emergency Visit. Learn how to best care for and maintain your pet’s eye health, including age-related vision challenges. Presented by Dr. Mitzi Zarfoss, Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Ophthalmology, Pets Referral Center. Dr. Mitzi Zarfoss received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Cornell University and completed a three-year residency in Comparative Veterinary Ophthalmology at the University of Illinois. She is board-certified by the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists.
2:00 PM – Recognizing and Celebrating Your Dog’s Spirit
“We will never find ourselves alone when we own a dog. With their graceful face and warm paws followed by a swish of hairy ears and fur, they forever guide us through our turbulent life," from The Heavenly Dog Father Prayer Book. Our dogs are full of wisdom and are always ready to teach us lessons – do they have a spirit? Presented by author Lara Magallon, an ordained minister, who holds an MBA from University of Redlands and a PHD in Religious Studies from Emerson Theological Institute, functions as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth Setons in Carlsbad CA, and is a former board member for North County Humane Society, Oceanside, CA.
4:00 PM - Helping Your Fearful or Reactive Dogs Feel Safe
Is your dog reactive toward people or other dogs? Does your dog seem generally stressed out? All these common behaviors can be addressed through understanding basic rehabilitation principles. In this webinar, Dr. Amy Cook will address the issue of fearful and reactive dogs and show how dealing with behavior challenges is a good idea and possible.
Dr. Amy Cook is the founder and creator of the Play Way. She has been training dogs for 25 years.
6:00 PM – Loving Forever – Coping with the Loss of Your Pet
Losing a pet can lead to enormous sadness. Learn how to find comfort, cope with the loss of a beloved family pet, and how to navigate grief’s challenges. Presented by Jill Goodfriend, Registered Nurse, Clinical Social Worker, and Grief Recovery Specialist. Jill Goodfriend specializes in pet loss and grief in her private practice. She leads Berkeley Humane’s pet loss support group.
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: Make A Dog’s Day – Free Virtual Training for Your Pet
WHEN: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Online – register at berkeleyhumane.org/events/make-a-dogs-day
WHY: Provide an opportunity to be the best possible pet parent
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
