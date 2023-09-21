Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,388 in the last 365 days.

DNR to host a virtual public meeting regarding Supreme Beef nutrient management plan

DES MOINES --The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. to gather public comment on the Supreme Beef, LLC Nutrient Management Plan (NMP). The facility is located at 15869 Glider Road, Monona, Iowa in Giard Township in Clayton County. 

To register for the virtual meeting and obtain the virtual meeting instructions, please call Kelli Book at (515) 210-3408, or email her at Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov with your name and email address by 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Please also state if you will be making a comment during the meeting.  

Per the administrative rules, comments should be limited to the following topics: (1) that the NMP was submitted according to procedures required by the DNR and (2) that the NMP complies with the provisions of 567 Iowa Administrative Code 65.  

In addition to the public meeting, you can request an electronic copy of the NMP and submit written comments to Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov.

You just read:

DNR to host a virtual public meeting regarding Supreme Beef nutrient management plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more