DNR to host a virtual public meeting regarding Supreme Beef nutrient management plan

DES MOINES --The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. to gather public comment on the Supreme Beef, LLC Nutrient Management Plan (NMP). The facility is located at 15869 Glider Road, Monona, Iowa in Giard Township in Clayton County.

To register for the virtual meeting and obtain the virtual meeting instructions, please call Kelli Book at (515) 210-3408, or email her at Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov with your name and email address by 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Please also state if you will be making a comment during the meeting.

Per the administrative rules, comments should be limited to the following topics: (1) that the NMP was submitted according to procedures required by the DNR and (2) that the NMP complies with the provisions of 567 Iowa Administrative Code 65.

In addition to the public meeting, you can request an electronic copy of the NMP and submit written comments to Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov.