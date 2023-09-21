Patricia Boral, CEO of Boral Agency, Honored as Role Model at the GHWCC's Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM Luncheon 2023
It was such an honor to walk down the runway alongside such accomplished women. I feel this award is a step forward for all women driving innovation and progress in STEAM.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Boral, CEO and Co-Founder of Boral Agency, was bestowed with a prestigious honor as a Role Model at the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce's (GHWCC) Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM Luncheon and Style Show 2023.
The event, which celebrated the accomplishments of Houston's leading executive women and entrepreneurs in STEAM careers, was held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the elegant Westin Galleria Hotel.
The Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce is a prominent organization dedicated to advancing women in business. GHWCC provides a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and excel in their professional careers.
The Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM Luncheon and Style Show is one of the chamber's annual signature events, recognizing and celebrating outstanding women who have made significant contributions to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).
This year's event featured a glamorous runway style show and a shopping extravaganza, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network and showcase their achievements.
Patricia Boral proudly shared the stage with 38 other distinguished Role Models, all of whom have made remarkable strides in their respective careers.
Upon receiving the Role Model honor, Patricia Boral expressed her gratitude, saying, "It was such an honor to walk down the runway alongside such accomplished women. I feel this award is a step forward for all women driving innovation and progress in STEAM. Thank you, Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, for this recognition.”
Patricia's own entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 13 in Bolivia, where she developed a resilient spirit after her mother's passing.
In 2011, she and her sister founded Boral Agency, a 100% woman and minority-owned digital marketing agency that received the Emerging Business of the Year award from HHCC in 2015. Patricia's commitment to excellence led her to graduate from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program and receive the 2020 Houston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 award.
Beyond her business achievements, Patricia is a passionate advocate for foster children, serving on the board of Houston Angels, and a sought-after speaker who empowers others to pursue their dreams through innovation and entrepreneurship.
Patricia Boral's commitment to excellence, both in her role as CEO and as a role model for aspiring women in STEAM careers, is reflected in her agency's core values of creativity, determination, and integrity.
Her success story serves as an inspiration to individuals pursuing careers in traditionally male-dominated fields.
Boral Agency, under Patricia Boral's creative co-leadership, remains dedicated to delivering tangible results, fostering long-term success for clients, and expanding its reach in the global marketing landscape.
