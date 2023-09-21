Tre Luna Design Announces “Ben Carré: A Parisian in Hollywood”

“Ben Carré: A Parisian in Hollywood”

Tre Luna’s Seed&Spark crowdfunding campaign kickstarts the “Ben Carré: A Parisian in Hollywood” project, a documentary about the silent-film Art Director.

Ben Carré was one of the most imaginative Art Directors in early silents” — Kevin Brownlow – Author, Historian, Filmmaker

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer/Director Thomas A. Walsh announced the upcoming launch of Tre Luna’s first Seed&Spark crowdfunding campaign to kickstart the “Ben Carré: A Parisian in Hollywood” project, a feature-length documentary about motion picture’s premier silent-film Art Director and Scenic Artist, Benjamin Jules Carré.

“Carré’s is an untold story of a man who painted our dreams. The history and origins of Art Direction, now called Production Design, for the cinema has never been properly documented. The stories behind the making of the great silent film classics are being lost,” said Walsh.

“We are now in a race against time to capture the voices and memories of the historians and knowledge-keepers who knew this first generation of pioneer filmmakers. These chroniclers of a lost time are the best informed to tell us about these compelling stories in the voices of those who participated during the earliest periods of the silent cinema’s history in France and America,” he added.

Born in Paris, France, in 1883, Carré has been called “the first true artist of American film.” Filmmaker and leading cinema historian, Kevin Brownlow is quoted as saying that “Ben Carré was one of the most imaginative Art Directors in early silents.” For photos and information, visit bencarre.com.

The project will embrace Carré’s 400-page unpublished memoir, “Reminiscences of My Years as a Motion Picture Art Director.” Leading silent-film scholars, historians, filmmakers, and authors, Kevin Brownlow, historian, and filmmaker; Laurent Mannoni, La Cinemathéque francaise; Dr. Richard Koszarski, Barrymore Film Center; Marc Wannamaker, Bison Archives; Dr. Clara Auclair, Early-French Film Scholar; Karen Maness, author, historian, scenic artist; Mark Morris, cinematographer, Ben Carré trustee; Craig Barron, visual effects artist; will share their deep knowledge on-screen about the world of the cinema as it was in Paris, Fort Lee, and Hollywood.

To Donate or for more information, photos, and trailer or tribute videos, visit Seed&Spark

Facebook: facebook.com/people/Ben-Carré

Instagram: instagram.com/thebencarreproject/

Linkedin: linkedin.com/groups/14294465/

