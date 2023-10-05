Celebrity TV Personality & Product Designer, Jill Zarin is launching a new Luxury Rug Collection with Unique Loom
Unique Loom's new Jill Zarin Hamptons Rug Collection is inspired by the socialite and style maven’s luxurious Hamptons homes.
Unique Loom's new Jill Zarin Hamptons Rug Collection is sure to give any room a glamorous retreat makeover.
Unique Loom’s High Point Market schedule will also feature a series of Custom Design Program Lunch & Learn events at 12:30 pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (October 14-16, 2023) in their Market Square Showroom MS #190.
Unique Loom will host Market Happy Hours from 3:00 - 6:00 pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday Oct 14-16 with live music, cocktails and snacks to toast buyers who come by to experience their new expansive loft style showroom
Zarin’s new Hamptons Rug Collection is inspired by the socialite and style maven’s luxurious Hamptons homes and is an expansion of her successful rug collection
Adeleh Nassri, Business Development at Unique Loom commented, “We love working with Jill and can’t wait to debut her newest rug collection inspired by her luxurious lifestyle and love of the Hamptons. This new collection is the perfect blend of modern meets luxury, and is sure to give any room a glamorous makeover, without breaking your budget.”
Zarin’s new Hamptons Collection is inspired by the socialite and style maven’s luxurious Hamptons homes and is an expansion of her wildly successful Unique Loom Rug line that offers a variety of design styles, textures, and versatility with an affordable luxury aesthetic. Zarin’s Hamptons Collection of hand-woven rugs features exquisitely tailored and are made of natural materials of high-quality 50% jute, 30% wool, and 20% cotton blend, making them both durable and a joy to walk on.
Celebrity TV personality & Product Designer Jill Zarin shared, “I can't wait for the East Coast design community to experience my beautiful Hamptons Collection during High Point Market. Luxurious, and chic, my new Hamptons Collection hand-woven rugs are absolutely stunning and will offer sophisticated style whether you desire to feature them at your coastal bungalow or mountain retreat!”
Featuring a curated selection of muted colors Zarin’s new Hamptons Collection is drawn from the soft and warm neutral colors seen on some of the most exclusive Hamptons beach homes. With shades ranging from warm-gray to sandy beach colors with nautical navy and sky blues. Each color palette is complemented by its broad, classically striped pattern that is contrasted by a timeless ivory color. Perfect for multi-room placement or for anyone who wants to add a subtle geometric design that will be sure to elevate any space.
To help launch Unique Loom’s new Hamptons Rug Collection, market attendees are invited to “Escape to the Hamptons with Jill Zarin” on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 3:00 - 6:00 pm. The event will be held at Unique Loom’s new High Point Market Square Showroom #MS 190 (Market Square, 305 W High Ave, High Point, NC 27260). This event will have a live DJ, with a variety of Hamptons-inspired catered delights, and feature Hampton Water Rosé 2021- which adds a touch of sophistication to any gathering. RSVP to attend on Eventbrite.
Unique Loom’s High Point Market schedule will also feature a series of Custom Design Program Lunch & Learn events at 12:30 pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (October 14-16, 2023) in their Market Square Showroom MS #190. Market buyers will get the chance to hear from Stephanie Adams, Sales & Marketing at Unique Loom who will share info about their new Custom Design Program while guests will also learn about their endless array of rug collections that are inspired by art and the traditions of rug-weaving. Guests will learn insights on hand-made, hand-knotted, and hand-woven rugs, as well as how Unique Loom brand creates their one-of-a-kind, vintage, and antique-style rugs. After the Custom Design Program Lunch & Learn guests are invited to meet David Jolley, VP of Sales at Unique Loom who will be on hand with the showroom sales team to greet buyers and offer personalized showroom tours. Guests are asked to Book their Market Appointment to reserve their spot.
As an extra special bonus for Custom Design Program Lunch & Learn guests, Unique Loom is offering a special Product Giveaway where (1) lucky winner each day will win a Free 5x8 Chenille Jute Rug. (*Lunch & Learn guests will be contacted by email at the end of each day, to confirm their shipping details and pick their color selection. Rugs will then ship free of charge anywhere in the continental US.)
Unique Loom will also host Market Happy Hours from 3:00 - 6:00 pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, October 14-16, 2023, with live music, cocktails and snacks to toast buyers who come by to experience their new expansive loft-style showroom, which includes beautiful natural light, floor to ceiling windows, rustic exposed brick, and original plank wood floors. Market Happy Hour attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with Unique Loom’s sales teams who will be on hand throughout the market to offer personalized showroom tours. Showroom tours offer customizable group tours with in-depth tutorials so buyers can learn more about their 100,000 + machine woven and handmade rugs.
UNIQUE LOOM’S MARKET EVENTS SCHEDULE
-Custom Design Program Lunch & Learn Saturday, Sunday, Monday | 12:30 pm Market Sq MS #190
-Happy Hour with Live Music Saturday, Sunday, Monday | 3-6 pm Market Sq MS #190
-Escape to the Hamptons with Jill Zarin Monday, October 16 | 3 - 6 pm Market Sq MS #190
*NEW Featured Collections: Launches 1000’s of new rug designs each season and offers the highest quality in manufacturing techniques and features Machine woven, Hand-made, Hand-knotted, Hand-woven, Indoor Door & Outdoor, and a collection of Naturals.
Zarin’s new Hamptons Collection This Jill Zarin branded collection is inspired by the socialite and style maven’s luxurious Hamptons homes. Made of natural materials, the collection features a high-quality 50% jute, 30% wool and 20% cotton combination, making it both durable and a joy to walk on. The hand-woven, flat-weave construction is shed-free and easy to maintain. A curated selection of muted colors is drawn from the same neutral colors seen on some of the most exclusive Hamptons beach homes. Choose from shades ranging from gray and tan sand to nautical navy and sky blue. Each color is complemented by its broad, classic striped patterning by timeless ivory. Perfect for multi-room placement or for anyone who wants to add a bit of subtle geometric design to their floor decor. Our handmade Jill Hamptons Collection is sure to give any room a glamorous retreat makeover.
About Celebrity TV Personality & Product Designer Jill Zarin
Leveraging her star power, Zarin has had a major career in fashion and textiles before embarking into television where she has appeared on an array of shows such as ”Real Housewives of New York,” “Millionaire Matchmaker,” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.” Zarin has also appeared as an on-air TV personality on “The Today Show,” “Wendy Williams,” “Tamron Hall Show” and “Good Morning America.” jillzarin.com.
About Unique Loom
International Rug manufacturer, Unique Loom, has more than 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry, and 15 years of manufacturing experience, and is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price. Unique Loom is dedicated to offering affordable styles and a variety of quality collections in addition to the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs to inspire trade clients and today’s consumers, who expect more online and in-store. Their brand offers an endless array of rugs inspired by art & the traditions of rug-weaving and specializes in hand-made, hand-knotted, and hand-woven rugs, as well as one-of-a-kind, and antique-style rugs and licensed brands Jill Zarin™, Sabrina Soto™, and Marilyn Monroe™.
Unique Loom continuously looks to the future by developing innovative new products that focus on sustainability and stay ahead of the curve with respect to trends. With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, and distribution on the East and West Coast, their catalog offers over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, in addition to offering more than 80,000 machine-woven rugs. Unique Loom's commitment to inspire their customers and to help turn houses into homes, by offering the widest variety of unique rug styles, textures, and materials, with sizes to suit every design, project, and budget.
Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms at ● High Point Market Square #240 ● Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #B424 ● Dallas Market, Interior Home & Design Building, Showroom #1D112 ● For more information visit www.uniqueloom.com.
###
Stephanie Adams
Unique Loom
stephaniea@uniqueloom.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
TikTok
Other