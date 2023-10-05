Celebrity TV Personality & Product Designer, Jill Zarin is launching a new Luxury Rug Collection with Unique Loom

Unique Loom's new Jill Zarin Hamptons Rug Collection is inspired by the socialite and style maven’s luxurious Hamptons homes.

Unique Loom's new Jill Zarin Hamptons Rug Collection is sure to give any room a glamorous retreat makeover.

Unique Loom’s High Point Market schedule will also feature a series of Custom Design Program Lunch & Learn events at 12:30 pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (October 14-16, 2023) in their Market Square Showroom MS #190.

Unique Loom will host Market Happy Hours from 3:00 - 6:00 pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday Oct 14-16 with live music, cocktails and snacks to toast buyers who come by to experience their new expansive loft style showroom