The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) solicits proposals from firms to quantify the costs to local governments and special purpose districts for relocating publically owned utility infrastructure due to state-funded fish barrier removal projects associated with roads and highways.
The PWB funding will not exceed $300,000 for this project. The PWB expects to award one contract for this solicitation.
Request for Proposals – Washington State Public Works Board Utility Relocation Study
