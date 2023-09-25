The M.I.A. Foundation Inaugural Gala Offers Support for Parents & Families Who Lost Children Tragically

The M.I.A. Foundation Inaugural Gala features several uplifting guest speakers. Kristal Coleman founded the M.I.A. Foundation after her daughter, Tamia, was laid to rest.

The M.I.A. Foundation Gala is Oct. 21st. The nonprofit provides hope and healing to those who have lost children to gun violence, domestic violence, or suicide.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural M.I.A. Foundation Wind Beneath My Wings Gala is Saturday, October 21st at 4 p.m. This powerful evening of remembrance, healing, and unity is for parents and families who have lost children to gun violence, domestic violence, or suicide. Tennessee Senator London Lamar is the special guest speaker. R&B Singer Devin Crutcher will provide the entertainment. The Wind Beneath My Wings Gala will be held in the Renasant Convention Center at 225 North Main St. in downtown Memphis, TN.

The M.I.A. Foundation was founded in 2022 by Kristal Coleman after the tragic death of her only daughter, Tamia, whom Coleman laid to rest on what would have been her 20th birthday. M.I.A. stands for Mission in Agape or unconditional love, and the M.I.A. Foundation is dedicated to offering solace and empowerment to parents who have experienced the profound loss of a child or children while addressing the critical issues of domestic assault, domestic violence, and suicide. Their multifaceted approach assists with funeral and burial expenses, as well as referrals to services such as grief counseling, legal aid, insurance, and additional support services for families.

“There is pain of losing a child is like no other, but I’ve learned that one of the most critical components of dealing with grief, sense of loss, anger, and any other emotional, mental, physical, or financial trauma is a strong support system. I invite anyone who feels they could use our support to join us. During the gala, we will stand with each other as we continue to embrace the memories of our precious children and find strength in the love they left behind,” said Coleman.

The inaugural M.I.A. Foundation Wind Beneath My Wings Gala is an evening of love and remembrance that will be filled with meaningful tributes, heartfelt speeches, and a moving memorial service to honor every cherished child. The program also includes various guest speakers who have triumphed over adversity and found new purposes in their healing journey. The guest speakers include:

Pastor Brenda Clark, Grace Church of the Nazarene, Moderator

Vernetta Edelman, Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Center

Marquiepta Odem Williams, Executive Director YWCA Greater Memphis

Dr. Carla Norton, Clinical Chaplain Veterans Administrative Hospital

Patrice Woods, Youth Villages Family Intervention Specialist and Mental Health Counselor

The M.I.A. Foundation Memorial Gala will allow loved ones to connect with others who have walked a similar path and find solace in their shared experiences. Through powerful stories of strength and hope, the foundation aims to uplift and inspire, providing a safe space to navigate the complexities of grief. Everyone is encouraged to connect with resources and discover coping strategies to help navigate the difficult path of grief. Funds from the gala will be used to continue the M.I.A. Foundation's support initiatives. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/miafoundationgala. Donations can be made via $Cashapp at $TheMiaFoundation.