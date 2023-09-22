Thrive Technologies Awarded 2023 Best of Marietta Award in Software Category
Thrive Technologies has received the 2023 Best of Marietta Award in the Software category, recognizing the local company's exceptional success.
It’s a privilege to receive the Best of Marietta Award for the Software category and be recognized for our contributions to both our industry and community.”MARIETTA, GA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Technologies, the leader in inventory optimization technology for wholesale distributors, is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 Best of Marietta Award in the Software category. These awards are presented annually to companies that have achieved exceptional success and are enhancing the image of small businesses through their service to both customers and their community.
— Rick Morris, CEO
Best of Marietta Award winners are selected after careful review of company information and third-party data by Marietta Award Program officials. Recognition is given to companies that have demonstrated the ability to leverage best practices and implement services that generate competitive advantages and long-term value. Companies selected also exemplify what it means to make Marietta a great place to live, work, and play. The Best of Marietta Awards organization works with local business owners, trade groups, and professional associations to recognize and promote the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.
“It’s a privilege to receive the Best of Marietta Award for the Software category and be recognized for our contributions to both our industry and community,” said Rick Morris, Thrive’s CEO. “We have an extremely talented team that is deeply committed to our mission of helping wholesale distribution companies optimize their inventory for an improved bottom line, and I’m grateful that their hard work is being acknowledged with a meaningful award from a local organization.”
Thrive Technologies has cemented its position as the innovative leader in the supply chain planning industry. Its inventory optimization technologies work alongside ERP systems to expose and manage “blind spots” in wholesalers’ inventory, including low-volume items and disruptive changes in sales and supplier lead times. Thrive offers free trials of its patent-pending technologies—Thermostock and Tiltmeter®. With a simple API connection, they analyze billions of rows of data, optimize inventory settings, and uncover blind spots to reduce dead stock accumulation and lost sales, thereby improving inventory performance and giving wholesale distribution companies greater control over previously unmanaged inventory.
Additional information about Thrive Technologies, including its entire portfolio of proven supply chain technologies, can be found online at https://www.thrivetech.com.
About Thrive Technologies
Thrive Technologies is committed to solving supply chain planning issues for inventory-intensive companies without requiring expensive risky software implementations. Thrive has developed patent-pending technologies that analyze billions of rows of inventory data and have reduced dead stock by 43.5% in 4 months. Thrive’s inventory solutions are live within days, integrate closely with clients’ ERP systems, and provide unprecedented agility in managing unpredictability and change in demand and supply chains.
For more information, please visit Thrive Technologies at www.thrivetech.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
Melissa Gray
Thrive Technologies
+1 8456643092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn