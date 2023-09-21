Private Finnish Island with Luxury Cabins to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Super She Island | Raseborg, Near Helsinki, Finland Features four newly-renovated cabins Relax in the 750-square-foot yoga yurt and Finnish saunas Private and unspoiled Finnish island in the Baltic Sea Potential for creative development and ample revenue growth

In cooperation with Tea Käyhkö of Snellman Sotheby's International Realty, SuperShe Island is set to auction in October.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrounded by the tranquil Baltic Sea, SuperShe Island was previously listed for €2.9 million and will sell with Reserve. Starting bids are expected between €1 million—€2 million. This private island is set to auction in cooperation with Tea Käyhkö of Snellman Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 12 October and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Discover SuperShe Island located in one of the world’s largest archipelagos. Just off the coast of Finland, voted the world's happiest place six years in a row, this private island spans 8.47 acres of pine forest and sandy beach. Four cabins have been newly renovated into showpieces of Scandinavian design. The cabins boast Hästens beds, fireplaces, and modern kitchens and baths. Perfect your practice in the 750-square-foot yoga yurt before restoring your body and mind in the traditional Finnish sauna. Gather around the antique fire pit for a farm-to-table experience from the outdoor kitchen. An additional 2,000 square feet of buildable space has been approved in principle for expansion, potentially creating opportunities to increase capacity and amenities for additional income.

The islands off the coast of Helsinki, Finland, are a captivating and integral part of the city's identity. Within the Baltic Sea, this archipelago consists of thousands of islands, each offering a unique blend of natural beauty, culture, and recreational opportunities. These islands are a testament to Finland's close relationship with the sea and its commitment to preserving its maritime traditions. Whether you're interested in history, nature, or seeking a getaway, the islands off Helsinki offer a diverse range of experiences that make them an unforgettable part of the Finnish capital.

The island boasts a 100-square-foot spa yurt, a functional pier, and heliport. SuperShe Island is easily accessible from the mainland, about 30 minutes via helicopter. The Helsinki Airport is just an 80-minute car and boat ride away.

SuperShe Island is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

