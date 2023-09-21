World’s largest philosophy and music festival, HowTheLightGetsIn, will be held on 23 and 24 September, 2023 in London.
HowTheLightGetsIn, 2023 (World’s largest philosophy and music festival) will be historical and might even revolutionize science.
In the question of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual”INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming HowTheLightGetsIn festival - the world’s largest philosophy and music festival - will be held on 23 and 24 September, 2023 at Kenwood House in London’s Hampstead Heath. This year’s festival will be headlined by Mercury Prize winner Badly Drawn Boy, named by Q Magazine as one of the top 50 artists to ‘see before you die’, and will be joined by rock band Walt Disco (short listed for ‘2022 Scottish Album of the Year’) and Blair Dunlop whose unique folk talent, earned him the prestigious BBC Radio2 Horizons award. Partnering for the first time ever with BBC Introducing London, alongside local music platform Woodburner, the festival will fill its stages with the most promising up-and-comer talents. With a programme packed with cutting-edge talks and mind-opening debates, music is NOT all that HowTheLightGetsIn is famed for. Headline speakers range from Alastair Campbell, David Baddiel, Carol Gilligan and Rory Stewart, to leading ethical philosopher Peter Singer, world famous physicist Michio Kaku, and actress/author Ruby Wax.
Musicians and performers include Deborah Frances-White, Rainbow Frog Biscuits, Josh Weller, Safiyyah, Eleni Drake, Elanor Teirnan et al. While there will be over 120 events taking place across the festival, there will be five most significant debates/talks, which have profound implications for science and society: 1) The trouble with Time 2) Gravity and the Universe 3) Particles, Physics and Fairy Tales 4) Uncovering the Secrets of the Universe 5) Astonishment, Fear and Quantum Physics. [Those five topics were cherry-picked by Mr. Subhajit Waugh, a scientist (physicist) working at RRCAT in the Department of Atomic Energy, India. While those five debates will likely focus primarily on the problems/crisis faced, Mr. Waugh has shed light on the revolutionary solutions, which can turn science on its head and spark a scientific revolution. Mr. Waugh has also urged the participating musician bands to feature the United Nations Anthem created by merging the National Anthems tunes of 194 nations/countries into a single musical tune using musical AI software ‘Experiments in Musical Intelligence (EMI)’, nicknamed as ‘Emmy’.]
HowTheLightGetsIn Festival is a philosophy and music festival with the aim "to get philosophy out of the academy and into people's lives". The festival got its name from the Leonard Cohen lyric, “There is a crack in everything…that’s how the light gets in.” There is indeed crack in our knowledge and present thinkings, through which earth-shattering revolutionary ideas creep in like light rays of knowledge. There is no other place on the planet where one can spend his/her days meeting the world’s leading thinkers, before partying and dancing late into the night. One can tackle science and serious theories with a glass of wine in hand. Speakers at the festival have included several Nobel Prize winners and most famous personalities on the planet including Noam Chomsky, Ed Miliband, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Philip Pullman, Diane Abbott, Robert Skidelsky, Stanley Fish, Steven Pinker, Laurie Penny, Liz Truss, Roger Penrose, A.S. Byatt, Paul Krugman, Jess Phillips, Rory Stewart, Daniel Dennett, Peter Singer, Bianca Jagger, and Slavoj Žižek, along with musicians Brian Eno and Laura Marling. Music headliners have included Clean Bandit, Hot Chip, and Donovan. Comedians have included James Acaster, Sarah Pascoe, and Phil Wang and Robin Ince.
HowTheLightGetsIn Festival is operated/organized by The Institute of Art and Ideas (IAI), a British philosophy organization founded in 2008. The IAI was founded by philosopher Hilary Lawson with a mission to explore "the cracks in our thinking, in order to change how we think and how we change the world”. The festival founder once said “We would rather associate philosophy with Parisian taxi drivers than engaging ourselves. This strikes me as being ridiculous. We are all philosophers”. The much-repeated words of Socrates (an ancient Greek philosopher widely regarded as the founder of Western philosophy) is “The unexamined life is not worth living”. But this is a mantra which is routinely overlooked and neglected. Instead, philosophy is often relegated to the ivory tower of academia or the annals of history. Hilary Lawson, the festival’s founder said. “But philosophy isn’t some sort of abstract, complicated, impossibly technically difficult subject. And so the topics in the festival are really trying to address the biggest questions that we are facing at the moment - but in a way which is very inclusive and involves everyone.” The IAI's festival HowTheLightGetsIn was described by Yahoo UK as “a playground for the soul”, where philosophy and the exchange of ideas are at the heart of the event. The festival formulates its theme and programme around debates with headline speakers and live talks, in addition to live bands and soloists, comedy, cabaret and DJs. The brain-stretching talks are leavened by a good dose of music and comedy. The festival has massively grown in influence, with millions of viewers now visiting their website.
The trouble with time (Debate)
In our everyday experience, time is an inescapable backdrop against which events unfold, allowing us to sequence events and measure durations. Yet in the hundred years since Einstein's general theory physics has had a radically different account. Time does not flow, there is no before and after. We are not born and we do not die. The entirety of spacetime is given at the outset of the universe. There is no cause and effect. Is this radical discrepancy with our everyday experience a threat to physics or a threat to our understanding of what it is to be alive?
Should we take seriously claims of physicists that everyday experience is an illusion? Or is it their model of the universe that is mistaken? Or are these two profoundly different accounts of time the product of frames of understanding will always remain incompatible?
Quantum theorist Avshalom Elitzur, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku, philosopher of physics Tim Maudlin, and Jimena Canales shall delve into the fascinating conundrum of time.
Mr. Subhajit Waugh has asserted that all above mentioned controversies arise because of the wrong concept of ‘Block Universe’ (which was wrongly presumed and promoted by Einstein and his former mentor Minkowski), and the presently accepted model of the universe is indeed a mistake.
Einstein and Minkowski merged the three dimensions of space and one dimension of time into a single four-dimensional manifold called SpaceTime. This leads to a block universe view in which there is no distinction between the past, the present and the future, and all three of them simultaneously coexist. This view is in stark contrast to our everyday experience, as well as with an astonishing number of observations in the whole of science. In fact, an entire book has been written to highlight this glaring mistake [The arrow of time: the quest to solve science’s greatest mystery].
SpaceTime is not a four dimensional continuum; the mathematics of relativity is saying something else! The mathematics of Einstein’s relativity is flawless, but its interpretation is wrong, and hence its physical interpretation is completely wrong.
Time itself is not the fourth dimension, but emerges due to motion along fourth space dimension (Ref. 1). This is self-evident since time does not possess the unit of distance (meter or yard or mile) which would have given it the status of a true (space or spatial) dimension. Time is real, not an illusion (Ref.2). Those doubting the reality of time, should see the slices of Einstein’s brain (over 240 slice blocks) preserved in formalin and kept in different locations worldwide. Einstien did not defeat time. It was the other way round.
Gravity and the Universe
We all know the story of Newton framing his theory of gravity as a result of watching an apple fall from a tree. But 350 years on we still don't understand this seemingly simple force. Current theories cannot apply both at the small scale of atomic particles and at the giant scale of galaxies, on the scale of quantum mechanics and on the scale of general relativity. Without a solution the mystery of gravity threatens to undermine any overall account of the universe.
Is the fault with Einstein's theory of general relativity, or with our understanding of quantum mechanics? Do we need an entirely different account of gravity altogether, or perhaps remove gravity from our explanations altogether? Or should we just accept that a single holistic account of the universe is not possible and see our theories as limited to a given frame and reference?
Astrophysicist and Yale Professor, Priya Natarajan, cutting edge string theorist Erik Verlinde, and scientist and YouTube star Sabine Hossenfelder, delve into the intricate mysteries of gravity and its role in our understanding of the universe.
Mr. Subhajit Waugh again asserts that our understanding of gravity is faulty. Einstein has correctly shown that gravity is a phenomena arising from SpaceTime. But what if our understanding of SpaceTime itself is faulty? (Ref.3).
General Relativity remains our best theory of gravity. However the greatest cosmological challenges today like dark matter, black hole singularity (leading to ‘information loss’ paradox) etc. are mere relics of our misunderstanding of General Relativity (GR). The Schwarzchild metric (which is an exact solution to the Einstein field equations that describes the gravitational field outside a spherical mass), is also a dynamic 3D hypersurface (moving with a velocity c in the fourth dimension), just like the Minkowski SpaceTime metric. The Flamm paraboloid is an accurate mathematical representation of the Schwarzchild metric (contrary to popular belief) if the dynamic nature is considered. Hence, the rubber membrane/sheet model (which is used to teach General Relativity in schools and colleges) should be taken literally rather than as an analogy. The dynamic nature of the 3D field-particle hypersurafce causes the flow of time (which appears to vary with the strength of the gravity field due to varying slopes of the Flamm paraboloid at different distances from the massive object). A hint of the (opposing) effects of this slope on spatial stretching scale and gravitational time dilation lies hidden in plain sight in the Schwarzchild metric. The scale factors in the temporal and radial part of the metric are negative inverse of each other. This sort of negative inverse relation is seen in the slopes (m1 and m2) of two perpendicular lines (m1.m2 = –1), which suggests the resolution of the slope into cos and sine components. Picturing gravity as stretching of 3D hypersurface rather than warping of 4D spacetime provides a key to unlocking the still mysterious aspects of gravity. A better understanding of gravity has immense impact on the subjects of dark matter, cosmic filament structure, and cosmic evolution. The wall of the balloon universe behaves just like a rubber membrane. The difference is that it is a 3D hypersheet rather than a 2D rubber sheet. Massive objects like stars and planets are embedded like thin coins inside this wall itself (when viewed from the 4th dimension), and produces stretching of this wall along the 4th dimension. This stretching is seen by trapped creatures like us as warping of 4D SpaceTime fabric itself, and gives rise to gravity as General Relativity (GR) insist. Since the 3D hypersheet is a single continuous sheet, and since all massive objects nearby stretch this sheet in a single direction, therefore the collective stretching gets enormously amplified. The resultant increased stretching bends light rays enormously (through gravitational lensing) and gives false impression of huge amounts of Dark Matter halo. This magically solves all dark matter related issues. Black hole singularity is just the insider viewpoint of a trapped creature. Right at the center of the naked singularity, time passes at the same rate as in deep space, far away from any gravitational sources.
Particles, Physics and Fairy Tales
Many physicists argue that all is not well in the particle physics zoo. A key solution to many deep puzzles was the prediction of supersymmetry particles but precisely none have been found. Meanwhile vast and costly experiments have been carried out to find particles that might account for dark matter and dark energy that make up 95% of the universe.
Again nothing has been found. It is not even clear what a particle is, since some have no dimension and others no mass. While at the same time physics is rife with proposals for a host of new 'particles'.
While there are positive spin-offs from the technology created to carry out particle experiments, has the theory itself run out of road? Would we be better describing reality as the product of quantum fields, information, or mathematics, rather than particles? Or does the Standard Model not actually describe the ultimate nature of reality at all, and particles just a useful fiction?
Theoretical physicist and science communicator Sabine Hossenfelder, theoretical physicist Gavin Salam, and philosopher of science Bjørn Ekeberg explore the dilemmas and debates surrounding particle physics.
On being asked to comment on the above-mentioned topic, Mr. Waugh smiled and said “The headline is indeed appropriate. Physicists and cosmologists indeed believe in fairy tale. Dark Matter is not required, and Dark Energy is not present. Scientists will soon find shocking evidences (Ref.4). Also, theories like string theory and super symmetry arose from forcefully trying to marry Quantum Mechanics and General Relativity. Little wonder that billions of dollars were wasted chasing for non-existent Dark Matter particles, Dark Energy particles and SuperSymmetrical particles (Ref.5). Actually, Quantum Mechanics and General Relativity are compatible, and have a common origin: the expanding (hyper) balloon universe (Ref.6)”.
Uncovering the Secrets of the Universe
The universe is a complex mystery. But how has it evolved over time? Join Yale Professor of Astronomy and Physics, Priyamvada (Priya) Natarajan, as she explores the radical consequences the discovery of black holes has for our understanding of the universe.
Subhajit Waugh: “See ‘Black Hole section in Ref.6 (P 75-77)”
Astonishment, Fear and Quantum Physics
The most astonishing result in the history of physics, Bell's theorem, proves 'spooky action at a distance' that Einstein and most physicists reject for fear of embracing ideas that defy common sense. Join philosopher Tim Maudlin as he makes the case for the importance of Bell's theorem and explores the result physics has been too afraid to confront.
Subhajit Waugh: Quantum Entanglement seems so ‘super mind-boggling’ because: A) we have not accepted the fact that space and time exchange roles at tiniest size scales (our familiar 3+1 SpaceTime structure becomes 1+3), which is necessarily Superluminal, and is enough to give rise to all the bizarre postulates of Quantum Mechanics like superposition, multiple paths, wave-like behavior etc. B) Additionally, we are using a wrong model of the universe. Our universe is indeed closed and finite (Ref.7). The (entire) closed universe is an absolutely isolated system (True Island) and has to conserve spin, total momentum, etc., however small the magnitude may be. This situation gives rise to non-locality and instant communication over vast distances in quantum-entangled particles. Any open and infinite model of the universe cannot offer a satisfactory explanation of quantum entanglement. (Ref. 8 and 9).
