World's largest physics conference in Las Vegas will be grand; but will it be worthwhile?

Hundreds of billions of dollars are wasted chasing for non-existent Dark Matter particles and SuperSymmetrical particles World's largest physics conference will be held in Las Vegas from 5-10 March, 2023. Our Universe is Expanding like a (Hyper) Balloon

Worthiness of the conference will be judged not by the number of attendees, but whether it raises relevant and pressing issues in Physics.

In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual” — Galileo Galilei.

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, February 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 12,000 physicists from around the world will convene in Las Vegas from 5-10 March, 2023. Whole world will be focusing on the conference. The general public does care about the conference, not for the discussions, but because of the outcome on public spending. Public cares because hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayers money is wasted chasing for non-existent Dark Matter particles and SuperSymmetrical particles. For the last four decades every such hunt has returned empty handed. Those astronomical sums of money could feed the hungry and provide shelter to the homeless. Or at least it could be funding fruitful research in physics. These are not baseless claims, but opinions expressed in headline news (often by physicists themselves who are disgusted and disappointed over money spent on fruitless research, thus eroding public trust in Physicists. References are provided).First and foremost, will the conference address the faulty mathematical assumptions on which Physics is resting? Those glaring mathematical mistakes have led to the present crises in Physics, whereby the two greatest physics theories (General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics) have become mutually conflicting. Luckily, the mistakes are so easy to comprehend that even the common people can easily understand what is wrong. A baker can understand; a butcher or a cobbler can understand too. [ #Link1 Will the grand conference acknowledge that Physics is indeed in crisis, and embrace the theory which has come like a Messiah to the rescue of Physics and Cosmology? [ #Link2 The grandest victory for the conference will be the realization/agreement that General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics appear to be mutually conflicting, because of the (presently accepted) wrong model of the universe. The correct model is the ‘Expanding (Hyper) Balloon Universe’. [ #Link3 ]. The crucial conservation laws of Physics arise from symmetries of nature (as per Noether’s theorem). One can clearly see from this simple (hyper) balloon structure of our universe, why those symmetries (e.g. homogeneity and isotropy) arises in the first place. The surface of a balloon looks same everywhere (homogeneous), and from any point on its surface, all directions (drawn along the surface) will look basically the same (isotropic). This model easily explains why dualities like field-particle duality, or Lagrangian-Hamiltonian duality arises.Scientists failed to realize that two different viewpoints (frames of references) are involved in Relativity and Quantum Mechanics. Unfortunately, forceful attempts to marry General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics led to String theory, SuperSymmetry theory etc. Also, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Black Hole singularity etc. are mere relics of misunderstanding of General Relativity. As already mentioned, crazy sums of taxpayers money is flowing down the drain hunting for non-existent Dark Matter particles and SuperSymmetrical particles.The Conference in Las Vegas will be the World’s largest, and hence also shoulders the biggest responsibility for the future of Physics. Physicists attending the conference need to speak out that the current situation in the foundation of Physics are alarming and unsustainable. Prolonged failure to show promised results (in return for public money spent on research) can lead to stoppage of funding altogether. The success of the conference would be judged not on the basis of number of dignitaries, but on whether the conference ‘bites the bullet’ and addresses uncomfortable issues. It may be noted that the ‘Expanding (Hyper) Balloon Universe’ theory, which might very well be the ‘Theory of Everything’, has appeared in some of the most prominent news outlets. But the response from the scientific community has been absolute silence. However, silence is half consent. The rule of the game is “Either accept the challenge, or accept the theory!” There is nothing wrong, neither anything shameful in accepting mistakes. Surely, Physicists should ‘take the bull by the horns’ during the grand conference, and discuss “Where is fundamental Physics (and Cosmology) heading?”************************************REFERENCES:WASTING MONEY IN PHYSICSPlease, don’t build another Large Hadron Collider. A next-generation LHC++ could cost $100 billion. Here's why such a machine could end up being a massive waste of money. (Tom Hartsfield, June 6, 2022, BIG THINK)No one in physics dares say so, but the race to invent new particles is pointless. In private, many physicists admit they do not believe the particles they are paid to search for exist. (Sabine Hossenfelder, Mon 26 Sep 2022, The Guardian).The $22 billion gamble: why some physicists aren’t excited about building a bigger particle collider. (Kelsey Piper, Jan 22, 2019; VOX)CRISIS IN PHYSICSPhysics is in crisis. We have lost our ideals and focus as a unified field. (Sidney Nagel, Physics Today 55, 9, 55 (2002)).Physics in Crisis (Bruno Mansoulié, World Scientific) The two foundational concepts in physics-Quantum Theory and General Relativity-are incompatible with each other, and observations of the universe show that our theories are incomplete-at best. While physicists have tried to paper over this impasse by inventing dark matter and dark energy, they remain unobserved mysteries.Crisis at the Foundations of Physics (Steve Giddings, Edge.org) We face a crisis within the deepest foundations of physics. The only way out seems to involve profound revision of fundamental physical principles.The Uncertain Future of Particle Physics. Ten years in, the Large Hadron Collider has failed to deliver the exciting discoveries that scientists promised. (Sabine Hossenfelder, Jan. 23, 2019; The New York Times).SUPERSYMMETRYWhy Supersymmetry May Be the Greatest Failed Prediction in Particle Physics History (Ethan Siegel, Feb 12, 2019, FORBES)From squarks to gluinos: It's not looking good for supersymmetry (Paul Sutter, January 07, 2021, Space.Com)STRING THEORYRequiem for a string: Charting the rise and fall of a theory of everything (Paul SutteR; Jan 27, 2023, arstechnica.com)String theory is dead (Peter Woit; 23rd February 2023).Eric Weinstein: The String Theory Wars. (iai.tv News, 16th February 2023) String Theory has been the dominant candidate for a ‘theory of everything’ for decades. But Eric Weinstein thinks its dominance is unjustified and has resulted in a culture that has stifled critique, alternative views, and ultimately has damaged theoretical physics at a catastrophic level.******************************************

