Dobbins Airmen participate in Ready Airman Training during Warrior Week

Airmen from the 94th Airlift Wing participate in Ready Airmen Training during Warrior Week at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Sept. 14, 2023. Ready Airman Training is strategically designed to rectify shortfalls in prior deployment training by transitioning from an as-needed model to regular training, ensuring proficiency in skills like small-arms weapons handling and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) training for immediate deployment readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock)

