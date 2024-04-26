Landing from the left and right: WPAFB welcomes East & West Coast aircrews

Published April 26, 2024

By Daniel Peterson

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base recently welcomed mission partners stationed on both sides of the United States.



First, an aircrew from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis AFB, California, took part in a mission April 14-15 to deliver one of the last remaining KC-10A Extenders to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.



When the museum decided to acquire a KC-10A refueler from Travis AFB, officials specifically requested tail No. 84-0191 for its involvement in Operation El Dorado Canyon, which took place April 15, 1986. During that mission 38 years ago, the U.S. military carried out airstrikes against Libya in retaliation for the West Berlin discotheque bombing 10 days earlier. Tail No. 84-0191 refueled the lead F-111F Aardvark bomber involved and is currently on display inside the museum.Lt. Col. Brian Johnson, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, was instrumental in the coordination with the Air Force Museum, base operations and maintenance to make this flight possible. He spoke about the importance of the KC-10A’s inclusion in the world’s largest military aviation museum.

“This aircraft has meant a lot for everybody that’s ever been a part of it,” Johnson said. “To be able to have this here and know it’s going to be here for them, their families and recognize their service, it really is an honor.”

The KC-10A’s mission was to carry out aerial refueling and airlift operations as both a fuel tanker and cargo aircraft. The museum plans to add the aircraft to its historic Air Park just outside the main complex.

On April 15, the 628th Air Base Wing out of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, landed six of its C-17 Globemasters at Wright-Patterson AFB.



WPAFB hosted JB Charleston’s fleet to make room back home for its Heroes of Flight Airshow the weekend of April 20-21, while maintaining the unit’s mobility-readiness posture.

“We appreciate the great relationships we have across the Air Force,” said Jeremy Huggins, 628 ABW public affairs mission partner support chief. “We are thankful they have been able to help us out so we can make this airshow an awesome experience for the Charleston community.”



The C-17’s mission is to provide tactical and strategic delivery of troops and cargo, with additional roles including medical evacuation and airdrop capabilities.

