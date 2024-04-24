Five & Thrive Expands Guidebook to Include Reserve Families

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga - - Family readiness is mission readiness, and military families deserve a quality of life that supports their journey rather than hinder it.

The Five & Thrive initiative began in 2021, headed by Sharene Brown, spouse of the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to tackle the top five quality-of-life issues - childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spouse employment – faced by military families.

One of the biggest challenges many Reservists encounter is access to childcare during Unit Training Assembly weekends.

“It’s a significant challenge for our drilling parents,” said Lt Gen John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Air Force Reserve Command Commander, during the Air Force Reserve Virtual Key Spouse Conference. “What do I do with my kids? Some are paying upwards of $200 for the weekend because we can’t get qualified professionals to come into the daycare center that would be available to them. This is one topic we’re consistently trying to push. What can we get and how can we do better?”

Difficulties in one area of life can quickly influence another, something which could be magnified due to the complexities associated with the stressors of military life.

In an effort to specially address the nuances of Reserve life, the Air Force Reserve Edition of the Thrive Guide was launched earlier this month. The digital guidebook serves as a comprehensive resource to support families at all levels that can be accessed at any time.

It is divided into the following sections:

Reserve Life – This section teaches about the Reserve culture, providing both specific resources and helpful advice to navigate military life. In This Together –This section highlights the Department of Air Force resources, strategies to build your support system, and resilience resources. Five & Thrive – This section contains resources that will help you navigate five key quality-of-life areas.

The latest edition of the Thrive Guide can be accessed on the AF Connect App under Family/Spouse or by visiting https://www.fiveandthrive.org/thrive-guide.