GLOBAL SENSATION JAY PARK CONCLUDES ‘WON SOJU’ U.S. TOUR WITH A SPECTACULAR FINALE AT SOMEWHERE NOWHERE NYC
FOLLOWING THRILLING STOPS IN LOS ANGELES, SEATTLE, AND ATLANTA JUST DAYS BEFORE
On Monday, September 18 world-renowned artist and entrepreneur Jay Park hosted the final event for his ‘Won Soju U.S. Tour’ to celebrate his premium Korean vodka brand, "Won Soju," being introduced to the American market. The liquor brand initially launched in February 2022, where over 30,000 people lined up at The Hyundai Seoul store in South Korea to enter the brand's first-ever pop-up event. Won Soju sold-out of 20,000 bottles within the first week of its launch, four million bottles within half a year, and over six million at the end of year one, becoming the hottest brand in Korea. Learn more about Won Soju | Office Won Soju Website can be found HERE.
"Won Soju," a testament to Jay Park's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, has officially expanded its distribution across the U.S. With availability in over 100 premium establishments, including restaurants, liquor stores, and supermarkets, patrons can savor the impeccable taste of Won Soju for purchase in New York, New Jersey, California, Washington, and Georgia. For those seeking the convenience of online shopping, Won Soju can be acquired through renowned liquor retailers TIPXY and Woorisoul, ensuring doorstep delivery anywhere in the United States.
To celebrate this monumental global expansion, Jay Park launched a Won Soju U.S. tour consisting of exclusive launch events produced by Hurricane Han spanning the nation throughout September. The tour consisted of four extravagant celebrations hosted at Intercrew, Los Angeles (9/10), The Shop, Seattle (9/12), District, Atlanta (9/14), and lastly Somewhere Nowhere, NYC (9/18).
Each event offered unforgettable branding moments, special guests, performances from Jay Park, a Won Soju ice bar, custom Won Soju bottles, exclusive gift bags from the brands ‘VANDYTHEPINK’ collaboration and much more.
All jaw-dropping experiences were curated by the creative prowess of Hurricane Han. The sensational tour hosted an illustrious assembly of industry luminaries, influential tastemakers, and unwavering supporters who came together to raise a toast to Won Soju's exciting journey into the American market.
About Jay Park
Jay Park is considered as one of the most influential artists in the hip-hop and popular music scenes in South Korea, transcending the genres of hip-hop and R&B. He became the first-ever Asian to sign exclusively with JAY-Z's 'Roc Nation' in 2017, establishing himself as a globally acclaimed artist. Alongside establishing AOMG, H1GHR MUSIC, WONSOJU, and MORE VISION, he demonstrates his value as a producer by releasing a diverse range of music including featuring for other artists, and mentoring on various domestic and international competitive music programs. Utilizing his accumulated skills and expertise, he’s also dedicated to contributing to the production of idol groups.
About Won Soju
Founded by artist and entrepreneur Jay Park, WON SPIRITS is a startup that produces Korean traditional liquor called 'WON SOJU'. WON SOJU is a pioneering liquor brand, driving the modernization of Soju through the infusion of innovative perspectives into time honored techniques. Since its launch in 2022, WON SOJU has achieved unparalleled sales records with its contemporary design and forward(労)thinking initiatives, contributing to activation of traditional liquor industry. Through participation in global festivals, hotels, and Michelin restaurants, as well as the expansion of major domestic distribution, WON SOJU is enlarging its very own stage starting from Americas and Asia. WON SOJU's mission is to elevate authentic Korean culture through unique, high quality products and versatile drinking experiences.
About Hurricane Han
Hurricane Han was born out of the desire to redefine the way brands connect with their audiences. Inspired by the power of experiential marketing, we set out to craft immersive events that go beyond traditional advertising and leave indelible impressions. Guided by our commitment to innovation and a keen understanding of the ever-evolving market, we've established ourselves as pioneers in the art of experiential event creation.
